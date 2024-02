KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed during Russia's two-year-old full-scale invasion, disclosing the first official figure for military losses in many months.

The Ukrainian leader told reporters at a news conference that he could not disclose figures for the number of wounded, saying that would help Russian military planning.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash, Dan Peleschuk, Yuliia Dysa; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson)