News: Latest News
Zelenskiy says Ukraine 'will prevail' at Shangri-La Dialogue

06/11/2022 | 08:52am EDT
STORY: Russian forces have been trying to seize Sievierodonetsk in an advance in the east, turning it into one of the bloodiest battles so far. Neither side has secured a knock-out blow in fighting that has pounded swathes of the city into rubble.

"We are definitely going to prevail in this war that Russia has started," Zelenskiy told a conference in Singapore by videolink.

The conflict between the neighbours - two of the world's biggest grain exporters - has reverberated well beyond Ukraine's borders.

Zelenskiy said Russia was blocking ports in the Black Sea and Azov Sea, keeping Ukrainian food exports from the world market.

Russia calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine, while Kyiv and its allies call it an unprovoked war of aggression to capture territory.


© Reuters 2022
