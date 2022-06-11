Zelenskiy says Ukraine 'will prevail' at Shangri-La Dialogue

"We are definitely going to prevail in this war that Russia has started," Zelenskiy told a conference in Singapore by videolink.

The conflict between the neighbours - two of the world's biggest grain exporters - has reverberated well beyond Ukraine's borders.

Zelenskiy said Russia was blocking ports in the Black Sea and Azov Sea, keeping Ukrainian food exports from the world market.

Russia calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine, while Kyiv and its allies call it an unprovoked war of aggression to capture territory.