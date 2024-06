Singapore, June 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he was grateful to the United States for allowing Kyiv to use U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in the Kharkiv region, but added that it was not enough.

Ukraine is weathering a renewed assault from Russian forces, more than two years after the invasion began. (Reporting by Xinghui Kok, Idrees Ali and Tom Westbrook. Editing by Gerry Doyle)