Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is preparing to replace top commander Valery Zaluzhny in what would be the biggest shake-up of its military brass during Russia's almost two-year-old invasion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy on Monday offered Valeriy Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, a new role but the general refused, the FT report said, citing four people familiar with the discussions. (Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)