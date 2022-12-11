Zelenskiy thanks Biden for 'unprecedented' help to Ukraine

"I thanked for the unprecedented defence and financial assistance that the USA provides to Ukraine," Zelenskiy said, according to his official Telegram messaging app. "This not only contributes to success on the battlefield, but also supports the stability of the Ukrainian economy.

"We also appreciate the help that the USA is providing to restore Ukraine's energy system."

Ukraine's power grid has been battered since October by successive Russian missile and drone strikes, at times cutting off electricity for millions of civilians in winter.

