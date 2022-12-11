Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

Zelenskiy thanks Biden for 'unprecedented' help to Ukraine

12/11/2022 | 05:53pm EST
U.S. President Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had a phone call on Sunday with U.S. President Joe Biden and thanked him for the "unprecedented" help Washington has provided to Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February.

"I thanked for the unprecedented defence and financial assistance that the USA provides to Ukraine," Zelenskiy said, according to his official Telegram messaging app. "This not only contributes to success on the battlefield, but also supports the stability of the Ukrainian economy.

"We also appreciate the help that the USA is providing to restore Ukraine's energy system."

Ukraine's power grid has been battered since October by successive Russian missile and drone strikes, at times cutting off electricity for millions of civilians in winter.

(Reporting in Winnipeg by Ronald Popeski and in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
