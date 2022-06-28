Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Zelenskiy urges action in U.N. address, Russia calls it 'PR campaign' for weapons

06/28/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy attends a working session of G7 leaders via video link in Kyiv

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of being a "terrorist state" at the United Nations on Tuesday, prompting Russia to charge that he was using a Security Council address as a "remote PR campaign" to solicit more Western weapons.

Zelenskiy pushed the Security Council to expel Moscow from the United Nations and to create a tribunal to investigate actions of the Russian military in Ukraine, which invaded on Feb. 24. However, Russia is a council veto power and can shield itself from any such action.

"Russia does not have the right to take part in discussing and voting in regard to the war in Ukraine, which is unprovoked and simply colonialist of the part of Russia," Zelenskiy told the council. "I urge you to deprive the delegation of the terrorist state of its powers."

Moscow calls its invasion a "special military operation" to rid Ukraine of fascists, an assertion the Kyiv government and Western allies say is a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war.

All 15 Security Council members, including Russia, stood for a moment of silence after Zelenskiy asked them to "commemorate all the Ukrainians who have been killed in this war."

Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told the council that Zelenskiy's appearance via video had undermined the authority of the body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security.

"The U.N. Security Council should not be turned into a platform for a remote PR (public relations) campaign for President Zelenskiy in order to get more weapons from participants of the NATO Summit," Polyanskiy said.

The council met after Ukraine said a Russian missile strike deliberately targeted a shopping mall on Monday, killing at least 18 people.

Russia denied hitting the mall with missiles, saying it had struck a nearby depot of U.S. and European arms, triggering an explosion which caused a fire in the mall.

"We have run out of words to describe the senselessness, futility and cruelty of this war," U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the council, urging all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pUber ex-security chief accused of hacking coverup must face fraud charges, judge rules
RE
05:52pTrump wanted to join Jan. 6 Capitol riot, tried to grab limo steering wheel
RE
05:46pZelenskiy urges action in U.N. address, Russia calls it 'PR campaign' for weapons
RE
05:40pDollar Gains 0.50% to 136.15 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.65% to $1.2187 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.60% to $1.0522 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.49% to 97.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pStocks slump after data shows consumer pessimism
RE
05:30pStocks tumble after weak U.S. confidence data; oil gains
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 6.98% to $0.067 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks
2TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
3Petrobras : releases teasers for the sale of assets in refining and log..
4Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
5Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..

HOT NEWS