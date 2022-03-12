Log in
Zelenskiy urges for Russian ceasefire to end war

03/12/2022 | 11:37pm EDT
STORY: Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.

Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.

He said he discussed the war with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron, and the German and French leaders then spoke to Putin by phone and urged the Russian leader to order an immediate ceasefire.

"Peace process, process of ending the war. It is a 100 per cent that the starting point should be the ceasefire. We should all understand this," Zelenskiy said. "It would also allow us to unblock the humanitarian process, evacuation, taking away people as well as delivery of food, water and medicines."


