Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zelis : Announces Amanda Eisel, Strategic Management and Investment Veteran, as New Chief Executive Officer

08/18/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zelis, the leading payments company in healthcare, announced today that Amanda Eisel has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer. A 20-year strategic management and investment industry veteran, Eisel has focused her career at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Eisel will succeed current CEO R. Andrew Eckert, who is stepping down for personal reasons. Eckert has strengthened Zelis’ foundation significantly by enhancing Zelis’ management processes and operational systems and bringing on talented leaders. He has helped set the stage for continued tremendous growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005564/en/

Amanda Eisel, CEO, Zelis. (Photo: Business Wire)

Amanda Eisel, CEO, Zelis. (Photo: Business Wire)

Eisel has been deeply involved with many of the leading growth companies in healthcare and technology, including Waystar, Rocket Software, Applied Systems, and Viewpoint. In her most recent role as an Operating Partner at Bain Capital, Eisel has played a leadership role in Zelis’ growth, operational, and talent strategies. Prior to joining Bain Capital, Eisel was a consultant at McKinsey & Company, where she spent nearly a decade advising consumer companies.

“We are very grateful for Andy’s leadership and all he has done to meaningfully advance Zelis’ market leadership position. Amanda’s extensive experience across healthcare and technology companies, combined with her deep knowledge of Zelis and our key stakeholders, make her the ideal leader to take Zelis forward,” said Dave Ament, Managing Partner of Parthenon Capital.

“After working very closely with the Company during the last two years, we are excited Amanda is now officially joining the Zelis family as its new Chief Executive Officer,” said Devin O’Reilly, Managing Director, Bain Capital Private Equity. “Amanda is a growth-oriented leader who is exceptionally well-positioned to accelerate Zelis’ plans for growth and innovation.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Zelis. As a payments company at the intersection of payers, providers, and healthcare consumers, Zelis is uniquely positioned to simplify the very complex end-to-end payments experience,” said Eisel. “I am looking forward to partnering with our clients and the Zelis team to transform the healthcare payments ecosystem through technology and innovation.”

About Zelis

As the leading payments company in healthcare, we price, pay and explain healthcare for payers, providers, and healthcare consumers. Zelis was founded on the belief that there is a better way to determine the cost of a healthcare claim, manage payment-related data, and make the payment because more affordable and transparent care is good for all of us. We partner with more than 700 payers, including the top-5 national health plans, Blues plans, regional health plans, TPAs and self-insured employers, 1.5 million providers and millions of members, enabling the healthcare industry to pay for care, with care. For more information, visit www.zelis.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pMinutes reveal a Fed split over job market, bond-buying taper
RE
03:15pCME : denies media report of $16 billion takeover bid for rival Cboe
RE
03:15pWeekly share repurchase program transaction details
GL
03:14pMaersk signs first green methanol deal in step towards dropping fossil fuels
RE
03:13pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Annovis Bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:10pClass Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of View, Inc. Investors - Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
GL
03:09pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.16% to Settle at $68.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pAssocia Equity Management & Realty Services Selected to Manage Silver Oaks Ranch at Wildomar Association
GL
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.83% to Settle at $2.1477 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.73% to Settle at $2.0212 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4VARTA AG : VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
5MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED : OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..

HOT NEWS