Zelis : Announces Amanda Eisel, Strategic Management and Investment Veteran, as New Chief Executive Officer

Zelis, the leading payments company in healthcare, announced today that Amanda Eisel has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer. A 20-year strategic management and investment industry veteran, Eisel has focused her career at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Eisel will succeed current CEO R. Andrew Eckert, who is stepping down for personal reasons. Eckert has strengthened Zelis’ foundation significantly by enhancing Zelis’ management processes and operational systems and bringing on talented leaders. He has helped set the stage for continued tremendous growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005564/en/

Amanda Eisel, CEO, Zelis. (Photo: Business Wire)

Eisel has been deeply involved with many of the leading growth companies in healthcare and technology, including Waystar, Rocket Software, Applied Systems, and Viewpoint. In her most recent role as an Operating Partner at Bain Capital, Eisel has played a leadership role in Zelis’ growth, operational, and talent strategies. Prior to joining Bain Capital, Eisel was a consultant at McKinsey & Company, where she spent nearly a decade advising consumer companies.

“We are very grateful for Andy’s leadership and all he has done to meaningfully advance Zelis’ market leadership position. Amanda’s extensive experience across healthcare and technology companies, combined with her deep knowledge of Zelis and our key stakeholders, make her the ideal leader to take Zelis forward,” said Dave Ament, Managing Partner of Parthenon Capital.

“After working very closely with the Company during the last two years, we are excited Amanda is now officially joining the Zelis family as its new Chief Executive Officer,” said Devin O’Reilly, Managing Director, Bain Capital Private Equity. “Amanda is a growth-oriented leader who is exceptionally well-positioned to accelerate Zelis’ plans for growth and innovation.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Zelis. As a payments company at the intersection of payers, providers, and healthcare consumers, Zelis is uniquely positioned to simplify the very complex end-to-end payments experience,” said Eisel. “I am looking forward to partnering with our clients and the Zelis team to transform the healthcare payments ecosystem through technology and innovation.”

About Zelis

As the leading payments company in healthcare, we price, pay and explain healthcare for payers, providers, and healthcare consumers. Zelis was founded on the belief that there is a better way to determine the cost of a healthcare claim, manage payment-related data, and make the payment because more affordable and transparent care is good for all of us. We partner with more than 700 payers, including the top-5 national health plans, Blues plans, regional health plans, TPAs and self-insured employers, 1.5 million providers and millions of members, enabling the healthcare industry to pay for care, with care. For more information, visit www.zelis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005564/en/