Zelis : Announces Brian Gladden as New CFO

Zelis, the healthcare industry’s leading payments optimization platform with superior technology and solutions to price, pay and explain claims, today announced that Brian Gladden has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. A private equity and Fortune 50 executive, Gladden brings more than 30 years of experience in setting strategic vision, driving business growth and transformation and building world-class finance organizations. Gladden will succeed current CFO Thomas Kloster. Kloster joined Zelis in 2017 and has helped drive its growth and success. He will remain with the company through January to ensure a successful transition.

Gladden has extensive executive leadership experience at industry-leading global companies, across multiple industries. As a CFO, he has led all aspects of the finance function, M&A, information technology, security, facilities, and corporate strategy. Most recently, Gladden was an Operating Partner with Bain Capital’s North American Private Equity team, where he worked to create equity value across the company’s portfolio of investments. Prior to Bain Capital, Gladden was CFO at public companies Mondelēz International and Dell. Gladden began his career at General Electric, serving for nearly two decades in various senior finance and management positions, including as President and CEO of GE Plastics and divisional CFO roles in the Plastics and Healthcare businesses.

"We are grateful for Tom’s contributions. He has been an impactful leader and steward of Zelis," said R. Andrew Eckert, Zelis CEO. "We are thrilled Brian is joining our Zelis team with his broad leadership experience and success driving transformational growth at public and private global companies. He has the depth and breadth of experience to help lead us in impacting client success, delivering strong results and driving continued growth for Zelis.”

“I am excited to be joining Zelis at such a pivotal time of growth. As a healthcare technology industry leader, Zelis is creating significant value for our clients and the industry, and we are well-positioned to continue transforming the industry. I’m looking forward to working with Andy, the rest of our leadership team and our associates to help make this happen,” said Gladden.

About Zelis

Zelis is the healthcare industry’s leading claims cost and payments optimization platform with superior technology and solutions to price claims, pay claims and explain claims. Zelis leverages proprietary technology, robust analytics, extensive payment and provider networks, and innovative claim savings channels to deliver to the industry superior administrative and medical cost savings. Zelis was founded on a belief that there is a “better way” to determine the cost of a healthcare claim, manage payment-related data, and make the claim payment. Zelis provides the industry’s only comprehensive, integrated platform to take a claim through the entire pre-payment to payments lifecycle. Zelis’ ~1000 associates serve more than 700 payer clients, including the top-5 national health plans, Blues plans, regional health plans, TPAs and self-insured employers, and more than 1.5 million providers. Zelis delivers more than $5B of claims savings, $50B of provider payments and 500 million payment data communications annually. Visit us at www.zelis.com.

