Zelis : Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for the 11th Year

Leading Healthcare Payments Company Ranks 4464 with Revenue Growth Rate of 60%

Inc. magazine revealed that Zelis, the leading payments company in healthcare, has been named for the 11th time to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Zelis ranks No. 4464 with three-year revenue growth of 60 percent.

“We’re again incredibly honored to be recognized as part of the Inc. 5000, and this year it feels especially rewarding considering the dynamic market conditions during the pandemic,” said Amanda Eisel, Zelis CEO. “Our continued presence on the list is a direct result of the dedication of our clients, vendor partners and Zelis team to deliver a more seamless experience for all constituents in healthcare. As we continue to harmonize the interests of payers, providers and consumers, we’re contributing to more affordable and transparent healthcare for all, and we’re more devoted than ever to this mission.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Zelis

As the leading payments company in healthcare, we price, pay and explain healthcare for payers, providers, and healthcare consumers. Zelis was founded on a belief there is a better way to determine the cost of a healthcare claim, manage payment-related data, and make the payment because more affordable and transparent care is good for all of us. We partner with more than 700 payers, including the top-5 national health plans, Blues plans, regional health plans, TPAs and self-insured employers, 1.5 million providers and millions of members, enabling the healthcare industry to pay for care, with care. Zelis brings adaptive technology, a deeply ingrained service culture, and an integrated pre-payment through payments platform to manage the complete payment process. For more information, visit www.zelis.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005037/en/