ZenBusiness Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award

01/11/2022 | 01:03pm EST
Company recognized for game-changing innovations to help entrepreneurs on their journey to business success

ZenBusiness, the only one-stop guided platform to help entrepreneurs launch, run, and grow a successful business, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005942/en/

ZenBusiness Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award (Photo: Business Wire)

ZenBusiness Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award (Photo: Business Wire)

The award recognizes the innovative, game-changing platform that ZenBusiness has developed to ensure a worry-free, seamless process for entrepreneurs to realize their dreams of business ownership. By taking all of the “busy back office work” out of setting up a business, entrepreneurs have more time to focus on their endeavor and getting to their first dollar.

“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring ZenBusiness as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

“At ZenBusiness we are completely dedicated to our customers’ success. Day in and day out we relentlessly ideate on innovative ways we can make their journey to business ownership and profitability simpler, easier and more successful,” said ZenBusiness Chief Product Officer Craig Holt. “To be recognized for our innovations is a wonderful honor because it highlights the work we have done to listen to the needs of our customers and create a platform that meets those needs in a unique way.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness, a Public Benefit Corporation, is the only one-stop guided platform tailored for the entrepreneur’s journey to launch, run, and grow a successful business. Empowering the new generation of entrepreneurs, ZenBusiness provides innovative tools, fintech, and world-class educational resources to support millions of small businesses on their journey to success -- all at an affordable and clear price. By giving entrepreneurs what they need -- worry-free services, frontline support, and an all-inclusive platform -- ZenBusiness makes taking the leap towards building a better life as easy as possible, allowing business owners to achieve a state of Zen. Founded in 2017, ZenBusiness is based in Austin, Texas. Visit www.ZenBusiness.com and follow @zenbusinessinc for more information.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS