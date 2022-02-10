Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ZenSports to Host Its First Axie Infinity Tournament

02/10/2022 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenSports, the mobile gaming and Esports app that offers consumers more choices and a better design than any other platform, will be hosting its first tournament for the popular blockchain game Axie Infinity on March 5, 2022. Axie Infinity: Battle of the Guilds will celebrate the biggest part of the Axie Infinity ecosystem: guilds. 

The tournament will be held on March 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST within the ZenSports app and will feature total prizes of 5,000 USDT plus five million SPORTS tokens.

Eight guilds will each submit eight players to compete in the event. Six guilds have already been selected. These guilds are SuperWhaleAxie AcademyGeneration AxieAxie School of ScholarsYield Guild Games, and Swordfish Guild. The final two guilds will be selected and announced leading up to the main event. Interested guilds can apply to participate in the event here

All participating tournament players will enter the single-elimination bracket with random seeding. 

And 4,500 USDT plus four million SPORTS tokens of the prize pool will be distributed directly to the players, while 500 USDT plus one million SPORTS tokens will be sent to the guild with the highest average placement amongst all players. 

ZenSports will also provide a custom NFT Trophy to the tournament winner, minted to the Ethereum blockchain and customized with Axie, participating guilds, and ZenSports combined branding, similar to the NFT Trophy ZenSports made for its CryptoStache Classic tournament.

The tournament will be streamed live to the ZenSports TwitchTheta, and Facebook channels. Specific Axie creators, which will be announced at a later date, will stream the event to their channels in English, Portuguese, and Tagalog.

EMP Money is the headline sponsor for the event.

According to ZenSports co-founder and CEO Mark Thomas, "Axie Infinity has 2.7 million monthly active players and is one of the largest blockchain games in the world. We're thrilled to have their permission to host Axie Infinity tournaments within the ZenSports app, and are confident that this will be the first of many successful Axie tournaments that we'll be hosting in ZenSports."

ZenSports has been hosting Esports tournaments in its app for the past 12 months, specifically focusing on Splinterlands, a blockchain card-trading game that saw tremendous growth in 2021 and has over 600,000 monthly active players.

Axie Infinity Tournament Summary Details

Prizes: 5,000 USDT + 5,000,000 SPORTS tokens. Specific prize pool breakdowns can be found in the ZenSports app. 

Date & Time: March 5, 2022 @ 8 P.M. EST

Format: 64-player, single-elimination, bracket-style tournament in the ZenSports app. All tournament organization will take place in ZenSports' Discord channel. 

Sponsor: EMP Money

Streams: Twitch, Theta, Facebook + Axie content creator hosts

The ZenSports app is available for download on both the App Store (iOS) and ZenSports website (Android and Mobile Web) and can be reached on the following social media platforms: TwitterDiscordTwitch, and Telegram

For press inquiries, please contact:

ZenSports
Mark Thomas
mark@zensports.com 
LinkedIn

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for ZenSports

Featured Image for ZenSports

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:14aPG&E Corporation Delivers on Guidance for Full-Year 2021
BU
08:14aAviation Capital Group to Finance Volocopter Fleet of Aircraft for up to $1 billion
BU
08:14aPurigen Biosystems Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Bonsai Lab to Strengthen Commercial Presence Across European Union
BU
08:14aWNS Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for 2nd Consecutive Year
BU
08:14aTHE ALL-ABOARD TRIP TO THE CLOUD : 100% Move to Cloud Databases, Survey Shows Big Promise and Surprising Disagreement
BU
08:13aKELLOGG : Fourth Quarter Printable Slides
PU
08:13aCORECIVIC : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08:13aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : Freddie Mac Reports Net Income of $2.7 Billion for Fourth Quarter 2021 and $12.1 Billion for Full-Year 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
08:13aIDAHO STRATEGIC RESOURCES : to Advance Diamond Creek Rare Earth Project, Expands Gold Production into Klondike w/Additional High-Grade Intercepts – Closes $2.7m Oversubscribed Placement
PU
08:13aKELLOGG : Reports 2021 Results and Issues 2022 Financial Guidance - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock recovery takes a breather ahead of U.S. inflation numbers
2Delivery Hero Shares Plunge After 'Disappointing' 4Q Update
3THYSSENKRUPP : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
4Atos' new boss aims to start on clean slate with $2.7 billion writedown..
5L'Oreal shares slip as marketing spending weighs on margins

HOT NEWS