Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Zendesk to continue as independent company after completing strategic review

06/09/2022 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 9 (Reuters) - Zendesk Inc, under pressure from activist investor Jana Partners, said on Thursday it would continue as an independent public company after the software firm completed a review of its business.

The company also said it would hold its annual shareholder meeting on Aug. 17, an announcement that comes just a day after New York-based Jana said it plans to sue Zendesk over its failure to set a date for the event.

Jana could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Since 2017, Zendesk's annual meeting has been held between May 16 and May 29, regulatory filings showed.

Jana, which has a stake of about 2.5% in Zendesk, has argued that the company needs to be rehabilitated after its unpopular attempt to buy Momentive Global.

The activist investor has said the need for change at Zendesk is "abundantly clear" that if there is not sufficient change the company "should be sold."

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:20aECB will deploy new tool if needed to avoid fragmentation -Lagarde
RE
09:17aPakistan exports up 28% (not 48%) in fy2021-22 over la…
RE
09:17aPakistan forex reserves likely to rise to more than $12 bln…
RE
09:16aU.S. Jobless Claims Rose 27K to 229K in June 4 Week
DJ
09:15aLa Niña to prevail, but odds lower into later summer- U.S. forecaster
RE
09:14aUK's Prince William spotted selling homeless magazine on the streets of London
RE
09:11aZendesk to continue as independent company after completing strategic review
RE
09:11aIrish 'bad bank' NAMA raises forecast surplus to 4.5 billion euros
RE
09:08aOil futures extend losses, u.s. crude down by $1 a barrel…
RE
09:04aBulgaria won't lift veto on N. Macedonia's EU plans yet, wants EU guarantees - PM
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Digital Value S p A : June 8, 2022 – Digital Value announces the ..
2Fiverr Makes a Move into the Advertising Industry with Togetherr™..
3Analyst recommendations: HubSpot, Target, Tesla, 3M, MongoDB...
4Japan's Nikkei subdued as chip weakness offsets SoftBank, automaker gai..
5Pipelines unclogged, but Canadian crude now faces U.S. Gulf Coast glut

HOT NEWS