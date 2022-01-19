Zenoss Cloud ARR Grows 45% Year Over Year

SaaS-Based AI-Driven IT Monitoring Platform Continues Powerful Growth

Zenoss Inc., the leader in full-stack monitoring and AIOps, today announced its company highlights for 2021. Among many noteworthy accomplishments, Zenoss continued to surpass key milestones in its Zenoss Cloud offering, the industry’s first AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform.

Zenoss Cloud annual recurring revenue grew by 45% compared to 2020. The AI-powered Zenoss Cloud platform was launched in mid-2018 and has been the company’s flagship product, providing immediate root-cause analysis for IT service issues and using predictive analytics to prevent disruptions in modern, complex IT environments.

As businesses across all industries continue to digitize, modern IT environments have become increasingly dynamic and complex to the point that they can no longer be managed with legacy tools. At the same time, organizations are more dependent on IT infrastructures performing reliably. As a result, the IT monitoring category that was once populated with commodity tools has been reinvented in recent years. Modern monitoring platforms leverage AI to analyze massive sets of machine data, build real-time IT service models across cloud and on-prem environments, and offer intelligent dashboards that visualize technological and business performance metrics.

"The IT universe is changing and organizations have realized that they must adapt and modernize or be left behind," said Greg Stock, chairman and CEO of Zenoss. "The growth of Zenoss Cloud can be explained by one simple truth — it is ensuring the reliability and performance of modern infrastructures that support business-critical applications, enabling our customers to reduce the risk of digitizing their businesses."

Zenoss Cloud is the leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics to give companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses. To learn more about Zenoss Cloud, visit https://www.zenoss.com/product.

With a focus on secure IT monitoring, in 2021, Zenoss also successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 audit. SOC is an internationally recognized auditing standard created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The audit performed by independent auditor BDO certifies that Zenoss procedures, policies and operations meet or exceed the trust services criteria for security, data privacy, availability and process integrity. As security becomes increasingly prioritized, independent validation of security controls becomes more crucial for customers, especially those in government and in highly regulated industries. The SOC 2 report provides an analysis of a service organization’s systems and the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of the organization’s controls.

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms and in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

