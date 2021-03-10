Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zenovate : Takes Tech Focus to Next Level by Expanding Board of Directors

03/10/2021 | 08:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenovate welcomes Cydni Tetro, an experienced technology leader, STEM advocate, and Founder of the Women Tech Council to the Zenovate Board of Directors. Tetro will be supporting Zenovate with its all-in-one employee mental health and wellbeing app as they grow their user base.

"We are super excited to be welcoming Cydni to the team," stated CEO and founder Amelia Wilcox. "She is an incredible innovator and leader in the tech space, and we are honored to have her as part of the Zenovate Board of Directors as we grow and help more people with their mental health."

Tetro's experience ranges from supporting companies like Facebook, Disney, Marvel, the NFL, and Target with their technology. Tetro also advocates for women in STEM. She started the Women in Tech Council, a non-profit that has helped thousands of young women enter into STEM fields and grow in their entrepreneurial spirit.

"I am excited to be a part of the next phase of growth at Zenovate," says Cydni Tetro. "I'm impressed by Amelia's leadership and the company's traction, and I am looking forward to bringing my experience and skills to the Board of Directors to fuel their growth."

Tetro will be joining other talented minds on the Zenovate Board of Directors, including Dan Tyre of HubSpot, who says, "We are thrilled to have a seasoned technology leader like Cydni on the Board of Directors. Her experience in the tech industry will bring a lot of value and really drive the company initiatives as we pivot deeper into our platform-as-a-service offering."

About Zenovate
Zenovate's high-growth mental health platform that provides the easiest way to understand and manage employee mental wellbeing. The app provides HIPAA-compliant real-time employee data to companies and an on-demand mental health solution for employees. From teletherapy with licensed counselors globally, to comprehensive proactive care including meditation and coaching, Zenovate is a single platform to support the wellbeing of the whole employee - anytime, anywhere.

Media Contact:
Holly Nielsen
800.556.2950
pr@zenovate.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenovate-takes-tech-focus-to-next-level-by-expanding-board-of-directors-301244612.html

SOURCE Zenovate


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:02aGITENNES EXPLORATION  : ' Evaluation of Induced Polarization Survey Shows Chargeability Anomalies Associated with Historic Gold Values on New Mosher Gold Property
AQ
09:02aNeurelis Announces Close Of $114 Million Series D Financing Round To Advance Neuroscience Focus
PR
09:02aENERTOPIA  : Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market
PR
09:02aMASTERCARD INCORPORATED  : Payoneer Selects Mastercard to Offer Digital Solutions to Small and Mid-Sized Businesses
BU
09:02aDeval Patrick Joins Toast Board of Directors
BU
09:02aONE BRANDS  : ' New Fruity Cereal Bar Boasts the Nostalgic Flavors of Childhood Consumers Are Craving
BU
09:02aWebscale Launches Global Ecommerce Security Report - Reveals Critical Insights and Key Learnings for 2021
GL
09:02aGebrüder Weiss Goes Live with 3Gtms and CargoWise Integration for International and Domestic Transportation Management
GL
09:02aCIBC INNOVATION BANKING  : Announces Growth Capital Financing for Practice Ignition
BU
09:02aSCHOTT REACHES COVID-19 MILESTONE : Vials for 1 Billion Vaccine Doses Delivered
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ