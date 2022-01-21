Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zensights® Names Kris Ungvarsky as Principal

01/21/2022 | 09:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zensights LLC is pleased to announce that Kris Ungvarsky has joined the organization as Principal, Head of Procurement Solutions. Kris is a seasoned, dynamic business leader who has driven sustainable growth for emerging biotech and multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical enterprises. As a procurement executive, Kris has rare depth as a change leader who has built, scaled, and integrated global procurement functions through two greenfield builds, three business transitions and four integrations post restructure or acquisition. This experience honed Kris’ ability to translate long-term corporate strategy into short-term business needs and immediate team actions, solidifying his commitment to enduring vendor partnerships that drive top-line revenue.

Kris is a welcome addition to the Zensights team as a procurement expert and thought leader, frequently sought out by industry groups, suppliers, and internal business partners alike as a skilled negotiator who builds robust supplier partnerships. These partnerships are based on a firm grasp of business needs and created by utilizing a disciplined project management approach that drives results. In this new role, Kris will lead the organization’s procurement solutions, collating proprietary data on commercial vendor profiles, capabilities, performance, executive reviews, and best-in-class named resources from LINX and ART with proven procure-to-pay, compliance, legal, finance, audit, spend management and vendor engagement best practices.

Bob Jansen, CEO of Zensights stated, “Kris’ experience is very broad, he has run commercial procurement organizations for two different top-20 Pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as a stand-up procurement organization for an emerging pharmaceutical organization with five separate operating companies. Kris is focused on driving strategic partnerships for our partners, maximizing value and minimizing risk. We are excited for our client base and to have Kris as part of our organization.”

About Zensights

Founded in 2012, Zensights is focused on helping BioPharma organizations improve business results by building relationships with “Best in Class” vendors on a “capability by capability” perspective. For pharmaceutical and biotech business leaders looking to optimize services using a new or existing vendor partner, Zensights provides software, advanced consulting, vetting, and executive connections to help commercial and procurement partners secure high-quality, fit-for-purpose, cost-effective contracts and solutions to drive business results.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:15aPremier Miton Group Plc - Form 8 (OPD) Photo-Me International plc
PR
10:14aToday on Wall Street: Good luck, we’ll all need it!
10:14aAIRBUS : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10:13aState Job Openings and Labor Turnover
PU
10:13aMADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT : Metallica, The Strokes and Foo Fighters to Headline Boston Calling 2022
PU
10:13aDANSKE BANK A/S : Thorbjørn Lundholm Dahl - English CV
PU
10:13aSPACE HEATERS : Advanced Features to Look For
PU
10:13aALCON : Again Recognised as Top Employer 2022 in Europe & Brazil
PU
10:13aCONAGRA BRANDS : Foundation Announces 2021 Shine The Light On Hunger Results Exceeded Goal Of 2 Million Meals
PU
10:13aMADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS : Knicks and Chase Announce $100,000 Donation to The Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tumble as disappointing earnings fan investor fears
2Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
3Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium..
4Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS