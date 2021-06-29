Log in
Zensights President Will Passano to Retire July 2021

06/29/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
Zensights LLC, the leading pharmaceutical vendor/supplier optimization company, announces that President Will Passano will retire in July 2021. Passano has served in this capacity since joining the firm in November 2016. Post retirement, he will remain associated with the firm as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) to maintain continuity with existing clients and programs.

As an early member of the firm, Passano led efforts to establish an East Coast presence with biotech and pharmaceutical clients and additional staff resources.

Zensights’ solutions answer the biopharma industry’s need for crowdsourced based feedback and competitive intelligence regarding commercial vendor/supplier management and selection in North America. Bob Jansen, Zensights CEO, expressed his gratitude for Will’s achievements. “Will brought an impressive set of capabilities when he joined Zensights in 2016 and together we established a much larger footprint on the East Coast. With Zensights, (a Scottsdale, AZ based company), it was imperative to have a firm foundation in the heart of the pharmaceutical industry. Will was based in Princeton, N.J. so it was natural to bring him onboard. While we will miss his day-to-day leadership, I am very pleased Will plans to stay engaged as an SME.”

About Zensights

Based in Scottsdale AZ, and established in 2012, Zensights uses technology with proprietary software programs, such as LINX® and ART® to help clients make the best possible supplier selection, providing exceptional value with each engagement. Zensights delivers competitive intelligence for its clients by attaining “A Team” and “Best in Class” vendor services. Zensights pharmaceutical consulting services for the pharmaceutical industry deliver insights and perspective to help navigate the myriad of potential suppliers.


© Business Wire 2021
