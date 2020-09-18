Log in
Zero Gravity Solutions Appoints Rick Barry, Legendary Basketball Hall of Famer, as Senior Marketing Advisor

09/18/2020 | 12:43pm EDT

Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. (“ZGSI” or the “Company”) (Pink Sheets: ZGSI), an agricultural biotechnology company, appoints Rick Barry, Basketball Hall of Famer, as Senior Marketing Advisor. Mr. Barry’s primary responsibility is to coordinate with the Company’s existing marketing team to continue to accelerate the introduction and sales of the Company’s products to the world’s agricultural markets. The products include BAM-FX®, Gardener’s Choice® and the Company’s recently introduced BAM Innovation Platform for plant disease mitigation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005483/en/

Rick Barry, Legendary Basketball Hall of Famer, Named as Senior Marketing Advisor for Zero Gravity Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

Rick Barry, Legendary Basketball Hall of Famer, Named as Senior Marketing Advisor for Zero Gravity Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Barry has long been an advocate for the adoption of environmentally beneficial agricultural practices to his extensive domestic and worldwide relationships.

“In the short time Rick has been working with us his contributions have been considerable,” stated Harvey Kaye, ZGSI’s Chairman of the Board.

“I am excited to be joining another championship team, Zero Gravity Solutions, to assist them with marketing their transformational products, BAM-FX and Gardener’s Choice. To be associated with a company that has products with these qualities and capabilities is a marketer’s dream. I look forward to doing all that I can to spread the word to the agricultural world and to the millions of people who love growing their own plants, fruits and vegetables,” stated Rick Barry, ZGSI’s newly appointed Senior Marketing Advisor.

“Working with Rick has been a very positive experience. His understanding of marketing and branding has added additional depth and experience to our existing team,” stated Victor Robenson, Vice President, Business Development, Marketing and Sales.

About Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc.
Zero Gravity Solutions, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology public company (Pink Sheets: ZGSI), with technology derived from and designed for Space with significant applications here on Earth. These technologies are focused on providing valuable solutions to challenges facing world agriculture. The commercialization activities are being executed through ZGSI’s two operating subsidiaries, BAM Agricultural Solutions, Inc. and Specialty Agricultural Solutions, Inc.

Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, acceptance of the Company’s products, increased levels of competition for the Company, new products and technological changes, the Company’s dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Zero Gravity Solutions undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.


© Business Wire 2020
