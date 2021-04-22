Zero Motorcycles : Launches Special, Limited-Edition DSR as Part Of 15th Anniversary Celebration

$500 from each sale will be donated to the National Forest Foundation in honor of Earth Day 2021

Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, today launched a special, limited-edition DSR in celebration of its 15th anniversary. In commemoration of Earth Day, $500 from each special, limited-edition motorcycle sold will be given directly to the National Forest Foundation. The campaign is designed around Zero Motorcycle’s continued effort to help to preserve Earth’s natural treasures, and to encourage customers to spend more time outside.

Zero Motorcycles' limited edition DSR, now available in nature-inspired colors. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the pinnacle electric motorcycle build for dual-sport adventures, lack of noise and exhaust position the DSR as the perfect vehicle for riders to experience the world around them. The limited-edition DSR is available in five, nature-inspired colors.

“Zero was founded with a passion for off-road motorcycles that could be ridden in the Santa Cruz Mountains. It has been our mission to transform the riding experience with pure electric vehicles, and a passion for conservation is deeply rooted in our DNA,” said Sam Paschel, Zero Motorcycles CEO. “Our bikes are an incredible way to experience off-road riding, including in America’s National Forests, and we stand with the National Forest Foundation in their mission to guarantee access to those lands for future generations.”

The proceeds of the donations from these limited edition DSR units will be divided between National Forest Foundation projects that improve, restore, and make ecologically sustainable trail systems for Powersports enthusiasts across the country. These projects are aligned with Zero’s vision for increased access to America’s public lands for riders everywhere.

“We are excited and grateful to partner with Zero Motorcycles on projects to improve outdoor experiences and restore our National Forests. Our public lands are amazing places to explore and recreate and we appreciate a commitment to help us steward them from an innovative company like Zero,” Said Dayle Wallien, Conservation Partnerships Director for the National Forest Foundation.

The special edition DSR lineup will be available for order in limited quantities starting today, while supplies last, through all US Zero Motorcycle dealers. These 15th Anniversary models are powered by the heralded Z-Force 75-7 motor capable of 116 ft-lb of torque, 70 hp, a top speed of 102 mph, and up to 163 miles of range per charge and sell for $15,495.

About Zero Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles is the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains. Designed and crafted by hand in California, Zero Motorcycles combines Silicon Valley technology with traditional motorcycle soul to elevate the motorcycling experience for intelligent, innovative riders around the world.

About National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, facilitates common ground, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, and improves recreational opportunities. The NFF believes our National Forests and all they offer are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities. Learn more at nationalforests.org.

