Zero Networks : Named a Cool Vendor in the Gartner 2020 “Cool Vendors in Network and Endpoint Security” Report

10/06/2020 | 03:24pm EDT

Zero Networks is shutting down network access with a new category of endpoint protection

Zero Networks (www.zeronetworks.com), the pioneer in automating self-service least privilege networking, announced it has been recognized in the list of 2020 “Cool Vendors in Network and Endpoint Security” report by leading research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc.

“To get this kind of recognition within the first year of launching can only be described as cool!” said Benny Lakunishok, co-founder and CEO of Zero Networks. “To us, the acknowledgement is a testimony to our groundbreaking approach. Finally, organizations have the ability to tackle excessive network access and minimize their risks with the click of a button, by allowing users and machines to only access what they need, and nothing more.”

According to the report, “Attackers are getting more sophisticated. Originally it was files that got infected with viruses, then individual machines got infected with trojans and backdoors. Now attackers use a variety of techniques to get into an organization and move between machines before triggering the attack. Therefore, it is important not only to protect the individual endpoints, but also to provide minimal access and detect threat actors when they enter your organization.”

Zero Networks launched the Zero Networks Access Orchestrator earlier this year to give organizations the ability to shut down excessive network access that gives threat actors free reign of the network. Zero Networks automatically defines, enforces and adapts user- and machine-level network access policies to enable organizations to achieve a continuous least privilege networking stance throughout their environment. Zero Networks’ unique self-service approach ensures security remains in force to prevent devastating lateral movement, VPN infiltration, privileged account takeovers, zero-day attacks, ransomware and malware spread. With the Access Orchestrator, network access is restricted to only what is needed with the ability for users to make new or rare connections via a simple, yet strong 2-step verification process that requires no IT intervention.

The full Gartner "2020 Cool Vendors in Network and Endpoint Security," by Mark Harris, Rob Smith, Dionisio Zumerle, and Pete Shoard, September 30, 2020, is available to Gartner subscribers here.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zero Networks

Zero Networks automates the creation, enforcement and maintenance of least privilege networking policies for each user and machine to prevent attacks from spreading using lateral movement, VPN infiltration, privileged account takeovers, zero-day exploits, or ransomware and malware. The Zero Networks Access Orchestrator enables organizations to keep up with the changes in their dynamic environment and prevent breaches from impacting operations, so they can be confident their users and machines are able to go about their business and nothing more. With Zero Networks, there are zero hassles, disruptions or worries － there’s just trust. For more information, please visit www.zeronetworks.com or follow Zero Networks on LinkedIn or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
