Zettaset : Announces Availability of Zettaset : XCrypt for Red Hat OpenShift on Red Hat Marketplace

09/08/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Red Hat Marketplace provides a one-stop-shop to purchase enterprise applications and deploy across any cloud or on-premise

Zettaset today announced that Zettaset XCrypt for OpenShift is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds.

Zettaset XCrypt for Red Hat OpenShift is a software-only encryption solution for cloud native storage. The security solution provides advanced encryption protection of container data stored in multicloud Red Hat OpenShift environments without slowing down the DevOps process. In addition to providing a transparent and high-performance layer of security designed to protect container data across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud Kubernetes environments, it also supports an efficient transition from DevOps to DevSecOps. Zettaset's certified software-defined encryption solution, coupled with Red Hat’s container platform, enables organizations to create the next generation of enterprise infrastructure with the increased security that Kubernetes requires for production deployments and regulatory compliance. Customers are able to quickly overcome the typical adoption barriers often associated with encryption, without impacting performance or adding unnecessary complexity to container environments.

“Cybercriminals capitalize on the lack of proper security protocols available to protect data that’s used in container native storage environments and as a result, data security is continuously being challenged to keep pace with the size and scope of container usage amid the migration from legacy in-house deployments to hybrid-cloud installations,” said Tim Reilly, CEO of Zettaset. “Protecting data is mandatory for compliance and mission critical for further deployment of Kubernetes in production environments. Zettaset's XCrypt OpenShift Encryption solution fills that void without impacting day-to-day business operations and enables further expansion of Red Hat OpenShift in production environments, without slowing down the DevOps process.”

Built in partnership by Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multicloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.

“We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments,” said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. “With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like Zettaset XCrypt for OpenShift that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure.”

“Through Red Hat Marketplace, we’re expanding our ecosystem together with partners like Zettaset and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multicloud world,” said Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. “Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We’re excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience.”

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premises or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

To learn more about how Zettaset can provide compliant solutions with real-time data protection for Red Hat OpenShift, please visit https://www.zettaset.com/products/xcrypt-open-shift-encryption/

About Zettaset

Zettaset is a cloud native storage encryption solution that can be transparently deployed across all physical and virtual enterprise multicloud environments. Unlike traditional solutions that are appliance-based, Zettaset is a cost-effective, software-only solution that is easy to deploy, does not impact performance, and scales with your business from on premise to the cloud. Learn more at zettaset.com.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
