Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. – GTT

01/26/2021 | 02:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) between May 5, 2016 and November 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=gtt-communications-inc-2&id=2554 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=gtt-communications-inc-2&id=2554

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the March 15, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- the Company’s internal controls suffered from issues related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services; the Company’s previously reported Cost of Telecommunications was inaccurate or accounted for unsupported adjustments; inadequate internal controls would result in delays in the Company’s 10-Q quarterly reports; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pHOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : HMH Books & Media Acquires Memoir from Trailblazing Climate Activist Vanessa Nakate
PU
03:15pCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : COVID-19 Impacts on Serbia Real Estate
PU
03:15pDGAP-ADHOC : The Grounds Real Estate Development AG: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG issues convertible bond
DJ
03:15pTHE GROUNDS REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AG : The Grounds Real Estate Development AG issues convertible bond
EQ
03:15pMORGAN STANLEY : Global Sports & Entertainment Announces Virtual Financial Education Presentations in Partnership with Reese's Senior Bowl
BU
03:14pOil prices steady as virus deaths rise, demand worries persist
RE
03:14pOPEN TEXT : Solving the review team conundrum
PU
03:10pPOINTSBET : Love appointed captain again, this time for Presidents Cup
AQ
03:09pEUROPEAN SUSTAINABLE GROWTH ACQUISITION CORP. : Announces Closing of $125 Million Initial Public Offering
PR
03:08pCFTC Charges New York Man in Multi-Million Dollar Digital Asset Ponzi Scheme Involving Bitcoin and Ether
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
4INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
5Oil prices steady as virus deaths rise, demand worries persist

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ