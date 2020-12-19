Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Interface, Inc. – TILE

12/19/2020 | 08:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) between March 2, 2018 and September 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=interface-inc&id=2486 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=interface-inc&id=2486

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the January 11, 2021 DEADLINE.   A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Interface had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) consequently, Interface, among other things, reported artificially inflated income and earnings per share (EPS) in 2015 and 2016; (3) Interface and certain of its employees were under investigation by the SEC with respect to the foregoing since at least November 2017, had impeded the SEC’s investigation, and downplayed the true scope of the Company’s wrongdoing and liability with respect to the SEC investigation; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
08:14aExclusive-Blackstone in talks to merge Alight with blank-check acquisition firm-sources
RE
08:11aMEDNAX : The 4 Things You Should Know About Being a MEDNAX Market Director
PU
08:06aIQIYI : 's 'Mist Theater' Goes Global, to Be Aired in South Korea, Australia and Vietnam
PR
08:05aCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS CEMIG : Material Facts - 4th Amendment to Taesa's Shareholders' Agreement
PU
08:01aCHRISTMAS COMES EARLY ON FANTRACKS DIGITAL : The Brian Setzer Orchestra's “Christmas Rocks! Live” available for first time on VOD via FanTracks, December 19-26
BU
08:00aZhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Interface, Inc. – TILE
GL
08:00aLocal Entrepreneur Brings Smartphone Repair Franchise to Holland
GL
07:52aHungarian PM says to extend loan moratorium, cut local business tax
RE
07:43aINFO EDGE INDIA : IEIL Reg 30 Zomato
PU
07:36aChina to ramp up derivative market products, regulator says
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI
3Wall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Real-Time Network Visibility is Critical for Data Centers
5WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet old-school retailers will rebound in 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ