Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against MultiPlan Corporation – MPLN, MPLN.WS, CCXX, CCXX.WS, CCXX.U

03/24/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE; MPLN, MPLN.WS, CCXX, CCXX.WS, CCXX.U) between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=multiplan-corporation&id=2634 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=multiplan-corporation&id=2634

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the April 26, 2021 DEADLINE.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- MultiPlan was losing tens of millions of dollars in sales and revenues to Naviguard, a competitor created by one of MultiPlan’s largest customers, UnitedHealthcare, which threatened up to 35% of the Company’s sales and 80% of its levered cash flows by 2022; sales and revenue declines in the quarters leading up to the Merger were not due to “idiosyncratic” customer behaviors as represented, but rather due to a fundamental deterioration in demand for MultiPlan’s services and increased competition, as payors developed competing services and sought alternatives to eliminating excessive healthcare costs; MultiPlan was facing significant pricing pressures for its services and had been forced to materially reduce its take rate in the lead up to the Merger by insurers, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the price and quality of MultiPlan’s services and balanced billing practices, causing the Company’s to cut its take rate by up to half in some cases; as a result of the foregoing, Churchill III investors had grossly overpaid for the acquisition of MultiPlan in the Merger, and MultiPlan’s business was worth far less than represented to investors. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:42pSix Mission Bay Resorts Partner for ‘Stay and Play' Activity Rental Promotion
GL
12:41pSECURED INCOME FUND  : Interim Report Dec 2020 FINAL
PU
12:41pPIRELLI & C S P A  : Convertibility confirmed of 500 million euro bond issued at end december 2020 and capital increase in service of the same approved
PU
12:41pMEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES  : Launches a Capital Increase via a Private Placement
BU
12:38pGRAND HARBOUR MARINA P L C  : Announces the date of a board meeting to consider the annual financial statements
PU
12:38pCHUGAI : Polivy approved for treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in Japan
PU
12:38pFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES  : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12:38pHomebuyer Education Course Prepares First-Time, Prospective Buyers for Making the Move to Homeownership
BU
12:37pBRUCE LINTON : Bruce Linton-led Gage Cannabis files for Canadian IPO - sources
RE
12:37pGENERAL MILLS  : Transcript – Prepared Remarks
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yellen open to U.S. banks paying dividends, repurchasing stock
2EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
3GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling mulls share sale
4LEONARDO S.P.A. : LEONARDO S P A : postpones DRS IPO, shares fall
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent's quarterly revenue jumps as online gaming surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ