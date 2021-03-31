Log in
Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. – NEPT

03/31/2021 | 11:43am EDT
NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) between July 24, 2019 and February 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=neptune-wellness-solutions-inc&id=2676 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=neptune-wellness-solutions-inc&id=2676

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the May 17, 2021 DEADLINE.   A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- the cost of Neptune’s integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than Neptune had acknowledged, placing significant strain on Neptune’s capital reserves; accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that Neptune would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and as a result, Neptune’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


© GlobeNewswire 2021
