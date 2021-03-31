Log in
Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Vroom, Inc. – VRM

03/31/2021 | 11:43am EDT
NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) between November 11, 2020 and March 3, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=vroom-inc&id=2671 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=vroom-inc&id=2671

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the May 21, 2021 DEADLINE.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- Vroom had not demonstrated that it was able to control and scale growth in respect to its salesforce to meet the demand for its products; as a result, the Company was forced to discount aged inventory to move through its retail channels or liquidated in its wholesale channels; as a result, the ecommerce gross profit per unit was reasonably likely to decline; and as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
