Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. – SMICY

01/08/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of   Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (OTC: SMICY) between April 23, 2020 and September 26, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corp&id=2523 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corp&id=2523

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: there was an “unacceptable risk” that equipment supplied to SMIC would be used for military purposes; SMIC was foreseeably at risk of facing U.S. restrictions; as a result of restrictions by the U.S. Department of Commerce, certain of SMIC’s suppliers would need “difficult-to-obtain” individual export licenses; and as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 8, 2021.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:50pCloudBreak Discovery Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Transaction
NE
05:49pBrazil's Fiocruz says AstraZeneca vaccine ingredients may be delayed weeks
RE
05:49pEro Copper files Technical Report for the NX Gold Mine
GL
05:48pTRES OR RESOURCES : Acquisition of Common Shares of Tres-Or Resources Ltd.
AQ
05:46pAGBITECH : and GAIL enter distribution agreement for Fawligen biological control for Fall Armyworm in Nigeria
PR
05:46pYPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA : 08-01-2021 SEC - Announcement of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitation
PU
05:43pAPPROVED COVID-19 VACCINES NOT ENOUGH TO INOCULATE ALL CANADIANS BY SEPTEMBER : Anand
AQ
05:40pCOGENSIA : Terminates President and CEO Brad Rukstales After Arrest in U.S. Capitol Unrest
PR
05:40pBROADSTONE REAL ESTATE ACCESS FUND : Announces Q4 2020 Shareholder Distribution
BU
05:38pTHEMAVEN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Baidu plans smart EV company, to make cars at Geely plant - sources
2KOSPI : Hyundai says in early talks with Apple after electric vehicle tie-up report
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : Chinese bargain hunters pile into stocks blacklisted by Trump
4S&P 500 : TAKE FIVE: The great reflation
5Bitcoin on record-setting spree, jumps 5% on day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ