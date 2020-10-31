Zhejiang Export Online Fair 2020 (Thailand-auto parts)

The pandemic has created an environment where businesses need to be innovative to meet the challenges of the new normal. Online exhibitions and buyer-seller meeting platforms have emerged as the go-to destinations for those who want to expand and diversify in the changed scenario of current times. In sync with this thought, Zhejiang Export Online Fair 2020 has announced a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the auto parts industry to meet and generate business via video conferencing. The Online Fair on Auto Parts will be held from 9th to 13th November, 2020, and is targeted at auto parts buyers from Thailand who are looking to source innovative products and accessories from key Chinese suppliers.

Supported by CREAT, the expo will see more than 50 top manufacturers from Zhejiang showcasing their latest range of auto parts and accessories for Thailand buyers. There will be innumerable options to choose from such as - ENGINE BEARING, THRUST WASHER, AUTO REPAIR TOOLS, CAR WIPER SYSTEM, WASHER PUMP, BLOWER & FAN MOTOR SYSTEM, RADIATOR FAN ASSEMBLY, WINDOW REGULATOR ASSEMBLY CAR SENSOR, CAR AUTO SWITCH, BELT, OIL SEAL ,BEARING, EGR VALVE, AIR FLOW SENSOR, ADDITIONAL WATER PUMPS, EGR COOLER, HYDRAULIC PUMP,TRACTOR PUMP, TIMING CHAIN KIT, CONTROL ARM, ROCKER ARM, CLUTCH DISC, CLUTCH COVER, CLUTCH KIT, CLUTCH RELEASE BEARING, BELT TENSIONER, CYLINDER BLOCK, RIVETS FOR CLUTCH AND BRAKE LING, BOLTS, SCREWS, NUTS, FAN CLUTCH, CLUTCHES, TIRE VALVE, AUTO AC COMPRESSOR, AUTO FAN, BLOWER MOTOR, CONDENSER, AUTO HOSE, PACKING COOLER, HEATER, RUBBER BELT, AUTO TIMING BELT, AUTO FAN BELT, PK BELT, COGGED V BELT, WRAPPED V BELT, RUBBER BELT, AUTO TIMING BELT, AUTO FAN BELT, PK BELT, COGGED V BELT, WRAPPED V BELT, CONTROL ARM, ALUMINUM, PLASTIC LINEAR BEARING, OIL FREE SELF LUBRICATING BEARING, COPPER MESH SOFT BELT etc.

This is an excellent platform to strengthen lighting trade between Thailand and Zhejiang at a time when business has hit a new low due to the restrictions on travel and transportation. The expo will give a boost to business opportunities and will help stakeholders in exploring new avenues to diversify and expand in the current business environment. The range of products has been selected keeping in mind the requirements of the Thailand market.

All discussion amongst participants will take place online via Zoom Video Conferencing platform.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201031005009/en/