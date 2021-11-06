Log in
Zhengzhou 2021 World Sensors Summit Opened

11/06/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
Zhengzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2021) - A gathering of leaders and researchers talked about the development trend of sensor technology in various fields, the development plan of sensor industry, and promoting the upgrading of sensor industry. "2021 World Sensors Summit" was opened in Zhengzhou International Convention & Exhibition Center on November 1, 2021.

With the theme of "Sense the world, Create the future", international and domestic organizations, experts, scholars and representatives of well-known enterprises in the field of global sensors gathered in Zhengzhou to create an ecological development system of sensor industry with advanced technology, application, industrial chain and optimized business environment and to promote the construction of Zhengzhou Intelligent Sensor Valley, boosting the construction of an important national characteristic intelligent sensor industry base and building an internationally famous intelligent sensor application demonstration city.

Opening ceremony of 2021 World Sensors Summit

In recent years, Henan province attaches great importance to the development of intelligent sensor industry, accurately grasps the new development stage, implements the new development concept, builds a new development pattern, seizes the opportunity of a new round of industrial reform of scientific and technological revolution, actively layouts strategic emerging industries, cultivates future development advantages, promotes intelligent manufacturing to a new level and builds a platform for the transformation and upgrading of important industries in Henan, providing strong support for accelerating high-quality economic development.

Awarding ceremony for the Secretary General of Henan Intelligent Sensor Industry Chain Alliance and Henan Intelligent Sensor Industry Association

Zhengzhou Intelligent Sensor Valley Innovation Base Awarding Ceremony

Signing Ceremony of 2021 World Sensors Summit

Taking advantage of the conference, Zhengzhou high tech Zone, Hebi and other places successively signed contracts with enterprises in three batches, a total of 24 projects with a total investment of 8.442 billion yuan, including 19 signed projects in Zhengzhou high tech Zone with a total investment of 7.578 billion yuan. We will continue to make efforts in sensor core devices, industrial applications and the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, so as to add new momentum to the development of sensor industry by attracting a number of innovation platforms, science and technology incubation and manufacturing projects.

At the same time, the "Smart Sensor Industry Brain" platform of Zhengzhou high tech zone was officially released. Through the construction of industrial map and industrial chain panoramic module, the industrial battle map of sensor industry resources overview, industrial diagnosis and development route of high tech zone was realized, the sensor industry innovation resource agglomeration and scientific quantitative decision-making service were supported and the real-time dimension of sensor industry elements to promote the high-quality development of the sensor industry.

Opening ceremony of 2021 World Sensors Summit

 "2021 World Sensors Summit" was successfully opened. This conference will be a new international event in the sensor field. The conference is of great significance for promoting the upgrading of sensor industry, promoting industrial transformation, developing strategic emerging industries, promoting modern national defense construction and ensuring and improving people's living standards.

Media contact

Contact: WSS project team
Company Name: China Instrument and Control Society
Website: www.china-wss.com
Email: service@ilinki.net

