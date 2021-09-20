Zib Digital Explains the Importance of SEO Performance

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading digital marketing agency Melbourne wide, Zib Digital, SEO provides organisations with the visibility they need to attract customers, leading to an increase in sales and profitability.

Zib Digital explains that in the digital age, a business will struggle to achieve its goals without optimising its website. One of the most important functions of SEO is increasing visibility, making it easier for potential customers to find a business. The higher a website ranks on a search engine result page (SERP), the more likely potential customers are to see it and click through to the site.

Research suggests that a quarter of web users don't click past the first SERP. Zib Digital says this makes ranking on the first page even more important. A strong SEO strategy allows brands to position their web pages higher on the SERPs for relevant keywords so they can bring potential customers into their sales funnel.

Many elements go into establishing authority on search engines. Zib Digital says in addition to a user-friendly website that is easily discoverable, authority is accrued over time as a result of link building, positive user behaviour and optimised on and off page content.

Zib Digital points out that building trust and credibility doesn't happen overnight. Just like in real life, authority is earned and built over time. It takes time, patience, commitment, effort and a solid SEO strategy. While paid advertising, social media and other online platforms can generate traffic to websites, the majority of traffic is driven by search engines. Organic search results appear more credible to savvy searchers and receive more clicks than paid advertisements.

Zib Digital says it's important for businesses to do their research when outsourcing SEO. Many digital agencies offer SEO Melbourne wide, but only a handful do it well. While it is tempting for some digital marketers to choose the most obvious keywords, Zib Digital focuses on not only choosing keywords that are relevant but also profitable.

With more than a decade of experience representing hundreds of SEO clients across a variety of industries to achieve first page results, Zib Digital's approach to SEO is proven to deliver results. Zib Digital's team of in-house SEO experts create customised strategies to meet specific business goals and needs.

To learn more about why Zib Digital is the leading SEO agency Melbourne wide, contact them directly:



Level 2, 132 Gwynne Street Cremorne VIC 3121

Phone - 1300 942 633

Related Images











Image 1: Zib Digital





Zib Digital









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment