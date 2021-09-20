Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zib Digital Explains the Importance of SEO Performance

09/20/2021 | 12:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  According to the leading digital marketing agency Melbourne wide, Zib Digital, SEO provides organisations with the visibility they need to attract customers, leading to an increase in sales and profitability.

Zib Digital explains that in the digital age, a business will struggle to achieve its goals without optimising its website. One of the most important functions of SEO is increasing visibility, making it easier for potential customers to find a business. The higher a website ranks on a search engine result page (SERP), the more likely potential customers are to see it and click through to the site.

Research suggests that a quarter of web users don't click past the first SERP. Zib Digital says this makes ranking on the first page even more important. A strong SEO strategy allows brands to position their web pages higher on the SERPs for relevant keywords so they can bring potential customers into their sales funnel.

Many elements go into establishing authority on search engines. Zib Digital says in addition to a user-friendly website that is easily discoverable, authority is accrued over time as a result of link building, positive user behaviour and optimised on and off page content.

Zib Digital points out that building trust and credibility doesn't happen overnight. Just like in real life, authority is earned and built over time. It takes time, patience, commitment, effort and a solid SEO strategy. While paid advertising, social media and other online platforms can generate traffic to websites, the majority of traffic is driven by search engines. Organic search results appear more credible to savvy searchers and receive more clicks than paid advertisements.

Zib Digital says it's important for businesses to do their research when outsourcing SEO. Many digital agencies offer SEO Melbourne wide, but only a handful do it well. While it is tempting for some digital marketers to choose the most obvious keywords, Zib Digital focuses on not only choosing keywords that are relevant but also profitable.

With more than a decade of experience representing hundreds of SEO clients across a variety of industries to achieve first page results, Zib Digital's approach to SEO is proven to deliver results. Zib Digital's team of in-house SEO experts create customised strategies to meet specific business goals and needs.

To learn more about why Zib Digital is the leading SEO agency Melbourne wide, contact them directly:

Level 2, 132 Gwynne Street Cremorne VIC 3121

Phone - 1300 942 633

Related Images






Image 1: Zib Digital


Zib Digital



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Zib Digital

Zib Digital

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:03aAWILCO DRILLING : AWDR) - Notification of Trade of Primary Insider
AQ
01:02aSTARLITE : Teamgreen (09/20)
PU
01:02aJ&K BANK CMD MEETS PHDCCI DELEGATION ENTIRE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT PACKAGE OF RS 28400 CR SHOULD BE ROUTED THROUGH J&K BANK : Mushtaq Chaya
PU
01:02aHow Four Generations Embraced & Led A New Digital Normal
BU
01:01aMINESTO : launches Dragon Class power plants for commercial scale-up
AQ
01:01aPR NEWSWIRE : - Start of Day
PR
01:01aJeito capital becomes a key player in the financing of life sciences in europe with the closing of jeito i at 534 million ($630 million)
GL
01:00aCathay Pacific lowers Q4 capacity forecast as travel restrictions linger
RE
01:00aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : lowers Q4 capacity forecast as travel restrictions linger
RE
01:00aChina Evergrande shares plummet to 11-year low on default risks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. trade official called India's Mastercard ban 'draconian'-emails
2U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Debt default would 'permanently' weaken America
3China Evergrande shares plummet to 11-year low on default risks
4Growth? Value? Some investors opt for a bit of both
5China Evergrande's lenders weigh up loan losses, rolling over credit - ..

HOT NEWS