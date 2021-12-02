Zilliant Announces Significant Growth in Europe

B2B companies are increasingly leveraging Zilliant’s best-in-class price optimization and management and sales guidance solutions

Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced significant growth in Europe, marked by compound annual revenue growth of 55% from 2018-2021 as well as significant growth of new customers.

“B2B company leaders are increasingly seeking alternatives to the traditional means of managing prices and enabling sales teams,” said Zilliant President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters. “Tying strategy to effective execution can be even more difficult for companies in Europe, particularly in global, multi-country businesses. Our growth in the region can be attributed to the increased breadth of our product portfolio, addressing the full spectrum of pricing challenges in B2B, and our passion for powering intelligent commerce for our customers.”

Zilliant maintains offices in Paris, London, Milan, Italy, and Walldorf, Germany. In recent years, a wide variety of B2B companies in Europe with worldwide operations have signed on as new Zilliant customers, they include:

Part of the Rexel Group and a leading wholesale distributor of electrical parts and supplies. Malvern Panalytical: A global provider of analytical solutions for particle, composition and structural characteristics of a variety of materials.

A global provider of analytical solutions for particle, composition and structural characteristics of a variety of materials. METRO AG: A leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments that specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent traders.

A leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments that specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent traders. Norgren: A manufacturer of pneumatic motion and fluid control products.

A manufacturer of pneumatic motion and fluid control products. Pirelli: A global, high-value tire company.

A global, high-value tire company. Pro a Pro: A part of METRO Group, is a foodservice distributor based in France with 22 warehouses, more than 40,000 customers in France and overseas, and 2,000 employees.

A part of METRO Group, is a foodservice distributor based in France with 22 warehouses, more than 40,000 customers in France and overseas, and 2,000 employees. Somfy: A global manufacturer in automatic controls for openings and closures in homes and buildings.

A global manufacturer in automatic controls for openings and closures in homes and buildings. TERREAL: A €630 million building products manufacturer.

A €630 million building products manufacturer. Avantor, delivered by VWR Europe: A global distributor of products for the medical and life sciences industries.

“We greatly appreciate our customers in Europe that have entrusted us to help them power intelligent commerce with our industry-leading cloud-native price optimization and management and sales guidance software,” said Zilliant Vice President of Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific Michel Safi. “Whether it’s creating a greater level of pricing control in a multi-country environment, ensuring price consistency in digital and traditional channels, or deploying new sales programs to sell excess inventory or grow wallet share, we look forward to helping our customers respond faster to dynamic markets in a more intelligent manner.”

For more information about Zilliant's industry-leading price optimization and management software, please visit www.zilliant.com/2021_idc_marketscape_report/.

