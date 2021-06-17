Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zilliant : Named Finalist for Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award for Second Straight Year

06/17/2021 | 09:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The organization recognizes Zilliant as a technology innovator empowering the sales organization

Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent B2B price optimization, price management and sales guidance software, today announced it was selected as a finalist for Ventana Research’s 14th Annual Digital Innovation Awards in the Office of Sales category. The awards recognize Zilliant for the company’s innovative, cloud-native Zilliant IQ Platform™ and Campaign Manager™ toolset, which empowers B2B companies with intuitive self-service capabilities to effectively identify, scope, prioritize, refine and execute their marketing and sales campaigns.

“Companies are often challenged to translate their commercial strategies into timely guidance and action plans for sales teams,” said Lindsay Duran, chief marketing officer at Zilliant. “We’re honored to be recognized by Ventana Research for our ability to deliver technology solutions that transform how companies use data to sell and enable sales teams to grow revenue.”

Zilliant’s IQ Platform™ offers teams virtually unlimited scalability, flexibility and agility to solve B2B pricing, sales and commercial challenges. With the cloud-native platform, B2B sales professionals can benefit from more intelligent actions, generated by data science and AI from varied and unlimited data sources, infused directly into their pricing and sales processes.

Zilliant’s sales growth solution set, which includes the predictive sales engine Sales IQ™, enables a wide variety of commercial strategies to be deployed in all go-to-market channels at scale across the organization, closing the strategy-to-execution gap. Teams can leverage Campaign Manager to create and manage pricing, sales and product campaigns that inform sellers what to sell, when to sell it, and how to sell it. Additionally, Campaign Manager allows companies to publish customer-specific pricing and product recommendations to eCommerce channels.

The Digital Innovation Awards showcase advances in the productivity and potential of business applications as well as technology that contributes significantly to improve efficiency, productivity, and the performance of an organization.

About Zilliant

Zilliant powers intelligent commerce for B2B companies by connecting their commercial strategies with effective execution. Our industry-leading price optimization and management and sales guidance software enables profitable growth by transforming the way our customers use data to price and sell in traditional and digital channels. Zilliant’s data science, cloud-native software and passion for customer success delivers the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Learn more about how Zilliant helps power intelligence commerce at www.zilliant.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aRAVE RESTAURANT  : Names Clint Fendley CFO
AQ
09:36aPRA Practitioner Panel and Insurance Sub-committee – Annual Report 2020/21
PU
09:36aCRH  : RE-ISSUE OF TREASURY SHARES (Form 6-K)
PU
09:36aACAD SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE TOMORROW : Hagens Berman Encourages Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Now
GL
09:36aTwo Houston CRE Heavyweights Join Forces to Launch New Venture
GL
09:36aU.S. Air Force Awards Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Funding to Luminous Cyber for Secure Geolocation Technology
BU
09:35a'A COMPLETE MIDFIELDER' : Locatelli does it all for Italy
AQ
09:35aMATADOR MINING  : Acquires Further Gold Ground in Newfoundland Following Excellent Initial HeliMag Results
PR
09:35aHAGENS BERMAN Encourages Aterian (ATER) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Now, Deadline Approaching in Securities Fraud Lawsuit
GL
09:35aFTSE Falls, Nomura Advises Selling Euro Vs Pound
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4Hawkish Fed fuels dollar, leaves stocks and bonds bruised
5EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares slip from record highs on hawkish Fed; CureVac sinks

HOT NEWS