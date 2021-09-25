Zimbabwe bolsters emissions targets ahead of climate summit

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has adopted a more ambitious
target for emissions reduction ahead of a United Nations climate
conference in November, the country's new climate change plan
showed.
The southern African country is now committed to a 40% drop
in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 across all sectors of the
economy, compared to a "business as usual" scenario in which
emission reduction policies are not implemented.
Zimbabwe had previously committed to a 33% emissions
reduction in its first Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)
in 2017. NDCs are non-binding plans for climate action submitted
by countries since the Paris Agreement of 2016.
The new target is for Zimbabwe's total greenhouse gas
emissions to be curbed to 44.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide
equivalent (Mt CO2e) by 2030. If no action is taken emissions
are projected to hit 75.4 Mt CO2e by then.
Emissions in 2017 were 35.84 Mt CO2e, according to the NDC's
most recent national-level estimate.
The biggest source of Zimbabwe's greenhouse gas emissions is
the agriculture and forestry sector, with the energy sector
ranking second. Thermal power generation is the main driver of
energy sector emissions.
Zimbabwe's mitigation measures include creating 500,000 more
hectares of forest land by 2025, adding 2,098 megawatts of
capacity through microgrids by 2028, and expanding solar power
capacity.
Zimbabwe has separately committed to increasing electricity
and coal supply to the iron and steel sectors, though, which
will add to emissions.
The NDC did not mention plans to curb coal mining or
coal-fired power.
In a plea to the international community, Zimbabwe said
compliance with its new targets is "fully conditional on
affordable international financial support, investment,
technology development and transfer and capacity development".
The 26th United Nations Climate Change (COP26) conference is
scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to
November 12.
(Reporting by Helen Reid)