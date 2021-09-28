Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Zimbabwe central bank to freeze bank accounts over illegal forex deals

09/28/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Mangudya gestures as he delivers his 2018 Monetary Policy Statement in Harare

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's central bank has ordered banks to freeze bank accounts for two years for 30 people it has accused of promoting and facilitating illegal foreign currency trading, it said on Tuesday.

The southern African country has for years struggled with acute foreign exchange shortages and only re-introduced its own domestic currency in 2019, ending a decade of dollarisation.

But the local currency has been losing value and now trades on the black market at premiums of up to 100% of its official rate of 86 Zimbabwe dollars to the U.S. dollar.

Governor John Mangudya published a list of names he said were using social media platforms and mobile telecoms services to facilitate illegal forex trade and money laundering.

Zimbabwe's foreign currency shortages mean that many citizens can only access dollars on the black market. Some dealers advertise their services in WhatsApp groups, which the government says is an offence.

Mangudya said the central bank's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) had instructed banks "to identify and freeze any accounts operated by these individuals and, further, to bar them from accessing financial services for a period of two years, with immediate effect".

The telecoms regulator would also stop the listed people from operating mobile phone lines, said Mangudya.

Analysts say the official exchange rate, which is calculated from a weekly forex auction, is artificial and that businesses were setting prices using black market rates.

The central bank and national treasury often bristle at criticism of its exchange rate policy and argue that black market rates were not supported by any economic fundamentals.

Mangudya said the FIU had forwarded the names of the accused individuals to law enforcement agencies for prosecution.

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40aGerman freight industry says British visas won't draw truckers
RE
09:37aOPEC forecasts oil demand rebound before post-2035 plateau
RE
09:32aF SECURE OYJ : Secure Becomes Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 Champion
PU
09:32aZimbabwe central bank to freeze bank accounts over illegal forex deals
RE
09:27aFed Loses Two Regional Bank Presidents in One Day; Powell and Brainard See Inflation Moderating
DJ
09:26aU.S. goods trade deficit widens; inventories increase
RE
09:20aBoE's Mann sees no troubling inflation signs
RE
09:16aCanadian dollar retreats from 3-week high as bond yields climb
RE
09:10aTAV Airports-led consortium raises $450 million in loans for Almaty airport
RE
09:09aBP starts oil output at offshore Thunder Horse expansion project
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China energy crunch triggers shutdowns, pleas for more coal
2European shares drop to one-week lows on tech slide, China woes
3China Evergrande : Stocks down for third day, yields jump as markets pr..
4Valneva : and Pfizer Report Further Positive Phase 2 Results, Including..
5ASMI expects next-gen chips to drive double-digit growth in core market..

HOT NEWS