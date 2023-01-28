Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Zimbabwe court grants bail to 26 opposition party members

01/28/2023 | 03:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Zimbabwe opposition party members arrive at court in Harare

HARARE (Reuters) - A Zimbabwean court granted bail on Friday to 26 opposition party members who were arrested for holding what authorities said was an unlawful gathering.

The arrest of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members, including two Members of Parliament, stoked fears of a crackdown on opposition politicians ahead of a crucial election this year at a yet to be announced date.

"This confirms that the arrest was an abuse of process in the first place," CCC spokeswoman Fadzayi Mahere told journalists outside court. "All this shows that the regime's paranoia has reached fever pitch and they notice that they are staring defeat in the face."

Zimbabwean police on Jan. 14 fired teargas at the CCC party gathering in Harare and arrested its members. The defendants' lawyers argued that the arrests were unlawful as the gathering was at a private space.

Arguing against bail, prosecutors said the party had not sought clearance to hold the meeting. Zimbabwe laws require that political parties apply for approval from police two weeks in advance before holding a gathering.

The arrests came after a wave of politically motivated violence against opposition supporters in rural Zimbabwe, raising fears of repression ahead of this year's presidential election.

CCC, led by the youthful Nelson Chamisa, will battle President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF for the second time at the poll.

The opposition party, born out of the old Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), enjoys massive urban support and is seen as a threat to ZANU-PF's 43-year-old stranglehold on power.

(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:19aExclusive: Bankers on Adani $2.5 billion share sale consider delay, price cut after rout
RE
03:56aBankers on india's adani share sale consider changes a…
RE
03:56aBankers on india's adani enterprises $2.5 bln share sa…
RE
03:54aASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China
RE
03:48aKering appoints de Sarno as Gucci creative director
RE
03:28aZimbabwe court grants bail to 26 opposition party members
RE
03:21aASML says it understands steps made towards agreement on new export restrictions
RE
03:05aIsraeli military boosting forces in West Bank, spokesperson says
RE
02:54aIsraeli military boosting forces in west bank, spokesperson says…
RE
02:44aRussia's deputy foreign minister to meet new U.S. envoy early next week - RIA
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's deputy foreign minister to meet new U.S. envoy early next week..
2Tesla chair testifies she would have quit if Musk had lied in 2018 twee..
3Exclusive-Top U.S. Treasury official to warn Mideast countries over san..
4ASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China
5Kering appoints Sabato De Sarno as creative director of Gucci

HOT NEWS