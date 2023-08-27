STORY: It's a predictable, though for some questionable, outcome.

Zimbabwe's incumbent Emmerson Mnangawa declared the winner late on Saturday (August 26) of a presidential election that political analysts had described as heavily skewed in his ruling ZANU-PF's favour.

The electoral commission claimed Mnangagwa - nicknamed "the Crocodile" - had secured his second term with 53% of the vote.

The main opposition's Nelson Chamisa was said to have got 44%.

A spokesperson for his Citizens' Coalition for Change said the party rejected "any result hastily assembled without proper verification."

Mnangagwa narrowly beat Chamisa in 2018. The opposition alleged that vote as rigged. The constitutional court upheld the outcome.

ZANU-PF - in power for more than four decades - denies it has an unfair advantage or seeks to influence the outcome of elections through rigging.

However, analysts say it has a history of using state institutions to manipulate elections in its favor.

Mnangagwa, however, on Sunday (August 27) described Zimbabwe's democracy as "mature".

"I'm sure that very few people in this country will say that the elections were marred by any violence, because there was no violence at all. And I think this is what we should, as Zimbabweans, cherish."

Though the run-up to the election was largely free from violence, opposition rallies are routinely banned an supporters arrested. The police denies bias.

On Friday (August 25), the EU's election observer mission said the vote had been conducted in a "climate of fear".

Regional bloc the Southern African Development Communtiy's mission noted issues including voting delays, the banning of rallies and biased state media coverage.

A ZANU-PF spokesperson dismissed the criticisms on Sunday asking: "Who runs a perfect election?"

Mnagagwa came to power after he one-time ally Robert Mugabe was ousted in a military coup in 2017.

But a hoped-for economic turnaround since the Mugabe-era has not materialized.

Zimbabweans still suffer under rampant inflation and sky-high unemployment.

What was at stake in this vote was Zimbabwe's chance of ending a debt crisis and accessing loans from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

But foreign donors have said that a pre-condition for any meaningful talks was a free and fair election.