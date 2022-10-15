Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Zimbabwe engaging with World Bank, IMF on clearing IFI debt, says Finance Minister

10/15/2022 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube looks on before the swearing in of new cabinet ministers at State House in Harare

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zimbabwe is engaging with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund on how to clear its debts with international financial institutions, finance minister Mthuli Ncube said at an IMF press conference on Saturday.

He said Zimbabwe had begun issuing bonds with maturities of between two and 20 years in order to honour its debt to creditors and was looking at how they can be traded, while it was also looking to issue bonds to compensate white former farmers over time.

Zimbabwe, which has suffered bouts of hyperinflation in the past 15 years, has over $10 billion in external debt, mostly in arrears. It has not received funding from lenders like the IMF and World Bank for more than two decades as a result.

"We've begun to make token payments to the World Bank, the AfDB (African Development Bank), European Investment Bank," Ncube said. "And all the Paris Club creditors, 17 of them, we will be making token payments to show that we want to be a good debtor."

He said IMF staff would visit Zimbabwe in December and then discuss a staff-monitored programme in the first and second quarter of 2023.

That, he said, would enable access to "resources from a sponsor who will help us with bridge funding in order to clear the arrears" to international lenders and after that to restructure its debt to bilateral Paris Club creditors.

Inflation in Zimbabwe fell in September to 280.4% annually and 3.5% month on month, from 285% and 12.5% in August.

Ncube said that the country would consider cutting interest rates after three to four months of monthly inflation at 3%, though he would prefer 1%.

In September, Zimbabwe's central bank held its main interest rate at 200%, having hiked the rate from 80% in June.

(Reporting by Rachel Savage; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:31aGeorgieva to meet with Egypt, Tunisia, confident of IMF 'backing them up'
RE
10:22aEgypt records preliminary Q1 surplus of 0.11% of GDP - finance minister
RE
10:19aECB policymakers put balance sheet run-off on the table
RE
10:15aZambia in touch with China and other creditors, Common Framework only option, says Finance Minister
RE
10:13aZimbabwe engaging with World Bank, IMF on clearing IFI debt, says Finance Minister
RE
10:10aNorway police arrest Russian for flying drone amid heightened security
RE
10:08aEgypt registers preliminary surplus of 0.11% of gdp in q1 fy 22/…
RE
10:00aBank of Korea governor says policy guidance harder with won's weakness
RE
09:59aIndia's main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march
RE
09:57aIndia raises windfall tax on crude oil output
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's southeast stays on emergency alert amid flood crisis
2How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble
3Nel ASA: Receives a NOK 600 million purchase order from Woodside Energy
4ICICI Prudential Life Insurance : Related Party Transaction
5Cevian slashes stake in Vodafone after calling for faster change -FT

HOT NEWS