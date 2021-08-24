Zimbabwe gets $961 mln in IMF Special Drawing Rights - govt

HARARE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's government said on
Tuesday it has received the equivalent of $961 million in
Special Drawing Rights (SDR) from the International Monetary
Fund, part of $650 billion the IMF is distributing to its
members.
The IMF's largest-ever distribution of monetary reserves
will provide additional liquidity for the global economy,
supplementing member countries' foreign exchange reserves and
reducing their reliance on more expensive domestic or external
debt.
SDRs are reserve assets issued by the IMF, backed by
dollars, euros, yen, sterling and yuan.
"The immediate effect of this support from the IMF is to
increase the foreign exchange reserves position of the country
by $961 million," Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and central bank
governor John Mangudya said in a joint statement.
"This will go a long way in buttressing the stability of the
domestic economy."
Zimbabwe reintroduced its currency, the Zimbabwe dollar, in
2019 after a decade of dollarisation. However, the local unit
has struggled for stability amid deep foreign currency shortages
in the economy.
The Zimbabwe dollar is officially trading at 86 against the
U.S. dollar, but is significantly weaker, at 150 to the
greenback, on a thriving black market.
(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Jan Harvey)