Zimbabwe health workers strike after rejecting 100% pay rise

HARARE, June 20 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean health workers went
on strike on Monday after rejecting a 100% wage hike offer last
week, pressing their demand for payment in U.S. dollars as the
local currency slumps.
Zimbabwe's main nurses' union urged the government to
negotiate and warned that lives would be lost if the dispute was
not resolved quickly.
The government and health workers are at an impasse after
inflation jumped to 131.7% in May, a grim echo of the
hyperinflation that wiped out people's savings a decade ago.
Government workers rejected the below-inflation 100% wage
hike offer on Friday.
At Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare, patients seeking
treatment sat in the courtyard while doctors, nurses,
radiographers and pharmacists left their workplaces to protest.
"The salaries that the health workers received last week
were pathetic," Enock Dongo, head of the Zimbabwe Nurses'
Association, told Reuters, adding that the majority were paid
20,000 Zimbabwe dollars ($53) a month.
He said health professionals across the country had decided
to strike until they were paid US$540 a month, the pay they used
to receive in 2018 before the local currency slumped.
Kindness Paradza, the deputy minister of Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said the government was
trying to find "a positive solution" to the standoff, against a
backdrop of economic challenges faced by the country due to
sanctions.
Zimbabwean authorities blame the sanctions imposed by the
United States and European Union since 2001 for the economic
ills plaguing the southern African nation.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from longtime
leader Robert Mugabe in a 2017 coup, has struggled to end an
economic crisis that started under his predecessor.
($1 = 378.0000 Zimbabwe dollars)
(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono
Editing by Nick Macfie and Bernadette Baum)