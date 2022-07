In a mid-term budget review in parliament, Ncube said the lower forecast was because of the global economic environment and the country's own circumstances including a poor agricultural season.

The southern African country would target a budget deficit of below 3% of gross domestic product in 2023, Ncube said, adding next year the government was targeting 5% growth.

