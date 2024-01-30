STORY: A court in Zimbabwe freed opposition politician Job Sikhala on Tuesday, after nearly 600 days in pre-trial detention.

The opposition leader was jailed in 2022 on charges of inciting public violence, after saying that the ruling party had killed an opposition activist, which it denied.

On Tuesday, a magistrate convicted him of inciting public violence but gave him a suspended two-year sentence because he had already spent so long in jail.

"He is now a free man."

Sikhala's lawyer said his client would appeal the conviction.

"We are not resting. We have got instructions to take the matter to the High Court on appeal. What we want is an acquittal, not a conviction with a lighter sentence. No, we disagree with that."

Sikhala is a leader in the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

He's been arrested dozens of times since beginning his political career in 1999.