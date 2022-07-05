Zimbabwe to introduce gold coins as local currency tumbles

HARARE, July 5 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's central bank said it
would start selling gold coins this month as a store of value to
tame runaway inflation, which has considerably weakened the
local currency.
The central bank governor John Mangudya said in a statement
on Monday that the coins will be available for sale from July 25
in local currency, U.S. dollars and other foreign currencies at
a price based on the prevailing international price of gold and
the cost of production.
The "Mosi-oa-tunya" coin, named after Victoria falls, can be
converted into cash and be traded locally and internationally,
the central bank said.
The gold coin will contain one troy ounce of gold and will
be sold by Fidelity Gold Refinery, Aurex and local banks, it
added.
Gold coins are used by investors internationally to hedge
against inflation and wars.
Last week, Zimbabwe more than doubled its policy rate to
200% from 80% and outlined plans to make the U.S. dollar legal
tender for the next five years to boost confidence.
Soaring inflation in the southern African country has been
piling pressure on a population already struggling with
shortages and stirring memories of economic chaos years ago
under veteran leader Robert Mugabe’s near four-decade rule.
Annual inflation, which hit almost 192% in June, cast a
shadow over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to revitalise the
economy.
Zimbabwe abandoned its inflation-ravaged dollar in 2009,
opting instead to use foreign currencies, mostly the U.S.
dollar. The government reintroduced the local currency in 2019,
but it has rapidly lost value again.
(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono, Editing by Anait Miridzhanian
and Louise Heavens)