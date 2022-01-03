Log in
Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company Names Tracy Wolfe as Managing Partner

01/03/2022 | 01:01am EST
Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company today announced Ms. Tracy Wolfe, CPC, as Managing Partner following 20 years of continued service to the organization. In her expanded role, Tracy Wolfe will lead the operational and strategic efforts of the organization. She will drive innovation, enhance quality, and hold responsibility for all aspects of the business, including business development and financial viability.

Ronald J. Zingaro, Ph.D. founder of Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company stepped down as Managing Partner on December 31, 2021. Dr. Zingaro entered the recruiting industry and founded Zingaro & Company in 1989, the predecessor to Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company, a firm providing human capital services to the healthcare and life sciences industries. Dr. Zingaro, will remain active in the business as Emeritus Partner.

Tracy Wolfe, CPC, joined Zingaro & Company as Vice President in 2002. In 2017, Tracy was made Partner of the newly formed Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company. Ms. Wolfe is a seasoned executive search professional and brings a wide range of knowledge in all areas of talent acquisition, management, business development, and human resources. Her experience includes executive recruitment, innovative sourcing techniques, offer development, and closures. Ms. Wolfe's years of service and extensive experience have uniquely prepared her to take on the role of Managing Partner. Tracy Wolfe graduated from Concordia University, Austin, Magna Cum Laude with a BA, Human Resources Management.

"We are thrilled to announce that Tracy Wolfe will be our Managing Partner," said Dr. Ronald J. Zingaro. "Her years of commitment to the organization and valuable experience in executive search have helped to prepare her for this opportunity."

"I am honored to lead Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company moving forward," says Wolfe.

Zingaro, Fidler, Wolfe & Company, and its predecessor company, Zingaro & Company, have been in business since 1989, serving the healthcare and life science markets and have helped recruit over 700 business leaders.


HOT NEWS