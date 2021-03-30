Zinier : Named an IDC Innovator for Field Service Management Applications

Zinier’s AI-powered low-code platform brings agility to field service systems and operations

Zinier, the leader in low-code field service automation, today announced that it has been named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Field Service Management Applications, 2021 (#US45617620, March 2021) report. Zinier was named an IDC Innovator for supporting service organizations with an innovative new technology and groundbreaking approach to existing issues.

Legacy field service management solutions were not built with the agility to keep up with today’s complex and rapidly evolving field service operations. Zinier’s low-code platform is purpose-built for the evolving nature of field service, while maximizing the power of AI to help teams work smarter and focus on uniquely human tasks.

“We are excited about the value proposition Zinier is bringing to the market with its low-code configurable offering that can adapt to the varied needs of individual businesses,” says Aly Pinder, program director of IDC’s Service Innovation and Connected Products research. “Zinier cloud-based platform and native artificial intelligence capabilities, purpose-built for field service, provide the flexibility and customizability each field service operation needs to stay competitive.”

The IDC Innovators report highlights Zinier’s flexibility and ability to support various field service use cases. These are critical capabilities as no two service organizations are exactly alike. IDC also mentions Zinier’s workflow-driven architecture that can fully automate the field service work order management process and its properties supporting a range of field service–specific operations.

“The IDC Innovator’s recognition is a testament of the tremendous traction we’re seeing amongst field service organizations globally and of the clear differentiation we bring to the market,” says Prateek Chakravarty, Zinier’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that our low-code platform and configurable AI capabilities can fundamentally help field service organizations by reducing the time to value and overall cost of ownership in addition to driving operational efficiencies.”

Zinier’s excerpt from the IDC Innovators report documents IDC’s assessment. The complete IDC Innovators: Field Services report is also available for purchase on IDC Innovators’ website.

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100 million in revenue at time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor’s company. IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc. For more information, please contact Karen Moser (kmoser@idc.com).

About Zinier

Zinier’s low-code field service automation platform empowers field service organizations with the combined power of humans and technology to keep our world up and running. Powered by AI, Zinier transforms how teams coordinate and execute work, so they can solve problems faster, fix things before they break, and maintain an agile infrastructure that evolves with their needs. Enterprises around the world use Zinier to reach their full potential, delivering always-on service, while future-proofing for the unexpected.

We are a global team headquartered in Silicon Valley with leading investors including Accel, ICONIQ Capital, Founders Fund, Newfund Capital, NGP Capital, Tiger Global Management and Qualcomm Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330006064/en/