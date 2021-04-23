ZipRecruiter Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Public Direct Listing of Its Class A Common Stock

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed public direct listing of its Class A common stock. ZipRecruiter intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website, via the investor relations page on ZipRecruiter’s website at www.ziprecruiter.com/investor-relations under the “SEC Filings” section, or via request by mail from ZipRecruiter, Inc., c/o Investor Relations, 604 Arizona Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter, Inc. is an online employment marketplace, providing technology-enabled services to connect job seekers and employers of all sizes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effective date of the registration statement and the date on which ZipRecruiter’s Class A common stock will be available for trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” and “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to: whether or not ZipRecruiter will consummate the proposed public direct listing, prevailing market conditions, investor demand for shares of ZipRecruiter’s Class A common stock, and the impact of general economic, industry or regulatory conditions in the United States or internationally. Further information on risks that could affect ZipRecruiter’s business and the proposed public direct listing are included in ZipRecruiter’s filings with the SEC including the Form S-1 filed on April 23, 2021. Except as required by law, ZipRecruiter assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210423005574/en/