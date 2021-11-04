Zipari Appoints Renowned Healthcare Leader Tabatha Erck as President

Healthcare Technology Leader Sharpens Focus on Operational Excellence as CEO Sets Course for a Bright Future

Zipari, the company behind the first and only Consumer Experience Platform built specifically for health insurance, today announced the appointment of Tabatha Erck, EdD, MPA as President, a new position at the company. Dr. Erck will report directly to Zipari Founder and CEO Mark Nathan.

Dr. Erck, who has 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, will be focused on driving operational excellence as Zipari continues its strategic expansion as a leader in consumer experience technology. She will oversee day-to-day operations while Nathan will focus on the strategic direction of the company including market understanding, product vision, analyst relationships, key customer accounts, partnerships and M&A.

Dr. Erck joins from the innovative telehealth start-up Remedy, where she served as Chief Operating Officer. Previously, Dr. Erck was a Senior Vice President at Amplifon, a leader in the hearing care retail industry. Her track record of success reflects a sincere dedication to the Triple Aim of addressing the challenges in transforming the nation’s healthcare to improve and maintain a healthy population while reducing healthcare spending.

“We are thrilled to have Tabatha join our team. With a career dedicated to solving some of the toughest challenges facing healthcare – coupled with senior executive and operations leadership experience at fast-growing organizations – she is an incredible fit for Zipari as we launch into our next phase of growth,” said Nathan.

“I’m excited to join Zipari at such a pivotal time in its journey,” said Dr. Erck. “Healthcare accessibility is at a critical inflection point and Zipari is leading the way in providing solutions to help payers to get members engaged and taking healthy actions. I’m ready to get started and look forward to leading an excellent team of leaders to execute on Zipari’s strategy. I have no doubt we will continue to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives with first-class technology that is easy to use for everyone.”

