Ziply™ Fiber launches fastest home internet in the Northwest; enables 5-gig and 2-gig service to nearly 170,000 addresses in 60 cities and towns in WA, OR and ID

Multi-gig service will become available in the rest of Ziply Fiber locations including Montana markets later in Q1 2022; Company helping close the digital divide in suburbs and rural communities, delivering speeds faster than in any major metro area across the country

Kirkland, Washington, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziply™ Fiber announced today that after an initial rollout in Kirkland, Washington last month and outstanding customer feedback, it has begun offering ultra-high-speed 5-gig and 2-gig residential fiber internet service to nearly 170,000 residential customer addresses in 60 cities and towns across Washington, Oregon and Idaho beginning today. By mid-year, these multi-gig residential services will be available in most of the company’s four-state fiber footprint.

Ziply Fiber is the first company to introduce a 5-gig speed for residential services, making the company the fastest home internet service provider in the Northwest. This launch is also a defining step in the company’s mission to build the region’s fastest, most reliable fiber network. Ziply Fiber is bridging the digital divide that exists between large metro areas and many smaller suburbs and rural communities.

“While gig-speed connections work great for the majority of families, today’s announcement is about building for the future and our commitment to build the fastest, most reliable network ever constructed in the Northwest,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber. “The cities we are announcing today are no longer just Gig-speed cities, they are now Ziply Fiber Multi-Gig cities, with the fastest home internet we’ve been able to find in any city in the Northwest or elsewhere in the United States.”

Ziply Fiber’s announcement comes at a time when more and more people who depend on fast, reliable, high-capacity internet to support multi-media applications, uploading large files, and working from home, especially in bandwidth-intensive industries like banking and insurance, cloud and IT services, telecommunications, securities and trading, medical services, content, digital media, as well as for people who just want to have the best and fastest connection.

Ziply Fiber’s commitment to the Northwest is unmatched. Ziply Fiber began building out fiber in markets throughout the Northwest in 2020 and has announced 57 fiber construction projects since then. During that time, the company was planning and preparing additional technology in its Central Offices, which would quickly enable entire markets to be capable of delivering both 5-gig and 2-gig service, making it easy for customers to upgrade when the multi-gig fiber internet service was eventually introduced. Now it is here, still with no data caps or annual contracts for residential users.

One of the 60 cities where 5-gig and 2-gig service launched today is Everett, Washington, a city about 30 miles north of Seattle.

“Technology infrastructure is essential for growth and innovation. Fast internet is critical for our modern lives in Everett, both at home and at work,” said Mayor Cassie Franklin. “We are proud to have Ziply Fiber as a civic partner and we can’t wait to see what Everett residents and businesses do with its lightning fast service.”

Some of the other cities in which Ziply Fiber’s multi-gig fiber service is now available include:

Washington – Albion, Bothell, Brier, Camas, Edmonds, Everett, Garfield, Kenmore, Kirkland, Lynnwood, Marysville, Oakesdale, Palouse, Pullman, Redmond, Rosalia, Sedro-Woolley, Snohomish, Sultan, Tekoa and Woodland

Oregon – Beaverton, Cornelius, Dayton, Dundee, Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Lafayette, Lake Oswego, McMinnville, Newberg, Portland, Sherwood, Tigard, Tualatin and Wilsonville

Idaho – Blanchard, Bonners Ferry, Coeur d’Alene, Hayden and Weippe

The company plans to introduce its 5-gig and 2-gig service in Montana later in Q1 of 2022. People interested in finding out if multi-gig plans are available at their home currently can check their address at https://ziplyfiber.com/multigig

As the company continues to expand its fiber presence, Ziply Fiber’s expansion into new fiber markets will be built with multi-gig services enabled. New advances like these are examples of how Ziply Fiber is future-proofing its network, ensuring that customers will always have access to the best possible connection and technology.

“Just like we manage our network to ensure there’s enough capacity to meet the needs of all of our customers, we’re also always looking to the future when it comes to bandwidth and capacity needs at home,” added Zeitz. “We absolutely believe that people’s use of the internet should not be constrained by what is simply the most popular technology or speed today, which is why we’re excited to bring these advancements forward across our entire fiber footprint in the months and years to come.”

Ziply Fiber is local in the Northwest, headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and has major offices in Everett, Washington; Beaverton, Oregon; and Hayden, Idaho. Most of Ziply Fiber’s executive team, which consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink, and Wave Broadband, either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living here. That local ownership and market familiarity is an important part of the company mindset and culture.

