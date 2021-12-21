Log in
Zoe Announces Its Partnership With Commas, a Fee-Only RIA

12/21/2021 | 11:34am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a digital wealth platform that connects clients with independent, fiduciary financial advisors, announced a new firm joining its selective advisor Network. Prior to partnering with Zoe Financial, registered independent advisors (RIAs) must go through a rigorous vetting process that Zoe uses to ensure that clients are only connected with the top 5% of advisors countrywide. Zoe's partners are highly qualified financial advisors who offer personalized service and always act in the clients' best interests.

The latest RIA partner that Zoe is welcoming into the Network is Commas, a financial advisory that provides fee-only service to clients. Their value proposition lies mainly in servicing the everyinvestor, a segment that usually doesn't fit the standards set by traditional high-net-worth advisories. That is people who don't necessarily have millions of dollars in their accounts but also deserve the advice to make better financial decisions. Commas are committed to offering personalized guidance without account minimums and with a payment structure based on monthly fees.

They have a real-people approach that is personified by all of their advisors when creating uniquely tailored strategies to plan and achieve the desired money goals of each client. Commas advisors are recognized for being trustworthy and approachable and for providing encouraging advice to their clients. Thanks to this partnership, Zoe's algorithm can now connect clients with Commas advisors. 

"We believe that fiduciary advice is what brings clients closer to achieving their goals, and we're excited to join the Zoe Network as it enables us to help more everyinvestors fulfill their money purposes," said Claire Gallant, CFP®, CPA, Managing Advisor, and Financial Planner at Commas. 

"We're thrilled to welcome Commas into the Zoe Network. We are confident that their expertise, alongside their commitment to democratizing financial advisory, will add value to clients that seek financial advice through Zoe's fiduciary network," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, Founder & CEO of Zoe Financial about the recent partnership. 

Learn more about Zoe at www.zoefin.com 

Learn more about Commas at https://usecommas.com

About Zoe 

Zoe was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of independent, fiduciary, financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country. 

Contact: press@zoefin.com

HOT NEWS