Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zoe Announces Their Partnership With Forum Financial Management

12/10/2021 | 09:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a digital wealth platform that connects clients with fiduciary financial advisors, just announced a new partner joining their exclusive advisor Network. Zoe has a rigorous vetting process that ensures that clients are meticulously connected only with wealth managers among the top 5% of the country. RIAs that partner with Zoe are characterized by the high-quality, personalized, and unbiased advice they provide to their clients. 

To continue transforming the wealth management experience, Zoe recently partnered with Forum Financial Management, an RIA that uses a client-driven, consultative approach to create comprehensive wealth plans that are consistent with each client's risk tolerance, stage of life, and financial objectives. Forum was named one of the 300 Top RIAs in the country by the 2020 Financial Times report. 

Forum's commitment to their clients' long-term goals is noteworthy. Progress is measured holistically, encompassing both investment account performance alongside evolution towards personal financial goals. Their dedicated team of experienced advisors has decades of experience in wealth management and their personal approach begins with understanding the hopes and dreams each client places in the center of their financial life. Registered in 2009, Forum has helped more than 4,000 clients and managed over $6 billion AUM for them. Clients will now be able to match with Forum Financial advisors through the Zoe Network. 

"We believe that holistic wealth management is the best approach to help clients achieve their long-term goals. We are excited to work with the Zoe Financial Network to help more individuals and their families reach their life goals by making better financial decisions," said Jonathan Rogers, CFP®, Co-Managing Partner at Forum. 

"Since we founded Zoe, we've committed to connecting clients only with the best advisors in the country. Partnering with RIAs such as Forum Financial Management makes sense, fundamentally, we share the belief that hiring a financial advisor is based on trust, integrity, and confidence. We're thrilled that clients will now be able to connect and start working with them through our network," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, Founder & CEO of Zoe Financial about the recent partnership.

Learn more about Zoe at www.zoefin.com.

Learn more about Forum Financial at https://www.forumfin.com/.

About Zoe 

Zoe was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company's algorithm removes the friction from choosing a financial advisor, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives and connects you with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of independent, fiduciary, financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country. 

Contact: press@zoefin.com

Related Images






Image 1: Zoe Financial


Zoe Financial



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aNanoform financial calendar for 2022
AQ
09:45aARTMARKET.COM : Artmarket.com: Pak allows thousands of collectors to buy part of a work whose total price reaches USD 91.8 million
AN
09:44aJunshi Biosciences Announces NMPA Accepted supplemental New Drug Application for Toripalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment of Advanced NSCLC
GL
09:43aTSX gains on relief rally after U.S. CPI data
RE
09:43aFORZA INNOVATIONS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:43aEnergy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm Highlights Clean Energy Investments on Tour of Exelon Nuclear Plant
BU
09:42aAPATOR S A : Consolidated quarterly report of the Apator Group for the 1Q of 2021
PU
09:42aNET 1 U E P S TECHNOLOGY : Net1 Appoints Naeem Kola as Group Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
PU
09:42aCELCUITY : Presents Updated Results of Phase 1b Study of Gedatolisib in Combination with Palbociclib and Endocrine Therapy for ER+ Advanced Breast Cancer (ABC) at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
PU
09:42aCC NEUBERGER PRINCIPAL II : Getty Images to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination with CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler Truck shares climb on Frankfurt market debut
2Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12 bln in a month
3Daimler Truck Starts Trading at EUR28.00 a Share
4General Motors returns to rare earth magnets with two U.S. deals
5Costco warns of holiday delays even as results top estimates

HOT NEWS