Zoho Brings Local Opportunity to New Braunfels, Texas, with New Office

New Braunfels, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today announced the opening of a new 10,000 square-foot office in New Braunfels, Texas. Located in the historic Saengerhalle building, the office currently serves 20 local employees with expansion plans for over 100 employees. Zoho plans to grow the team in New Braunfels to align with the distinct needs of the community, which has traditionally exported talented residents to the larger surrounding cities of Austin and San Antonio for work.

Opening an office in New Braunfels is an extension of Zoho's ongoing transnational localism effort, designed to provide residents of small towns and cities around the world local employment opportunities so that they can experience a better quality of life while supporting the local economy. New Braunfels enjoys a lower cost of living, stellar education and healthcare systems, and an overwhelming amount of talent.

It was important to Zoho to uphold the diverse history of New Braunfels; which led them to Saengerhalle, originally a venue for musical performances, weddings and local events before it was converted to a church. Zoho plans on preserving the building by keeping the core intact, creating artwork that surrounds the building's history and restoring the 'Saengerhalle' signage instead of replacing it with company logos. Zoho is investing in New Braunfels long-term, matching the city's talent with local opportunities first, then bringing sales and support teams closer to the customers they serve.

"At Zoho, we aspire to take the opportunity to where the talent is. When opening an office, we look to invest our time and resources in growing local talent. New Braunfels is flush with potential but these people are forced to migrate to nearby metros like San Antonio and Austin with no local jobs, particularly in the technology sector. This talent erosion doesn't benefit the local community long term," said Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist at Zoho. "We believe deep-roots is a core aspect of families and community. We want our employees to be able to purchase a house, be able to start a family, and not have long commutes to work. New Braunfels was the perfect city for this compared to the large metros nearby. Expanding into smaller towns may not make us the cool kids on the block, but we're planting the seeds now to create an environment where employees and locals can reap the benefits."

Zoho continues to expand operations in Texas, allowing applicants to define where the company goes next. In addition to its US headquarters located in Del Valle, outside of Austin, and now New Braunfels, Zoho is actively hiring and has working plans to establish offices in additional locations in Texas.

